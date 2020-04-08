Coronavirus global latest updates, 08 April: Wuhan reopens after 11 weeks of lockdown; global cases over 1.4 million

Travelers wearing face masks and suits to protect against the spread of new coronavirus walk past people holding a celebratory banner at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo) Travelers wearing face masks and suits to protect against the spread of new coronavirus walk past people holding a celebratory banner at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo)

Coronavirus Latest Updates: Nearly three months after imposing it, China on Wednesday ended its lockdown in Wuhan, the city where the world’s first coronavirus case emerged. Today’s reopening came after only three new coronavirus cases were reported in the city in the previous three weeks, and a day after China reported no new deaths for the first time since January. Controls on outbound travel were officially lifted just after midnight in China.

Halfway across the world, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalised in New York is plateauing, even though the number of deaths in the state hit a single-day high. New York recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, marking the biggest one-day jump in the outbreak. The state’s death toll since the beginning of the outbreak is now 5,489. It has overtaken Italy in terms of overall coronavirus cases and is second in the world only to Spain.

According to a Reuters tally, the US has the highest number of infections at 398,785 with 138,836 reported cases in New York, followed by Spain (141,942), Italy (135,586) and France (110,070). However, Italy has reported the most deaths at 17,127, followed by Spain (14,045), France (10,328) and the UK (6,159). The number of active cases stand at 1,429,437. Around the world, 300,767 people have recovered from the disease.

China ends Wuhan lockdown

A medical worker from China’s Jilin Province reacts as she prepares to return home at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo) A medical worker from China’s Jilin Province reacts as she prepares to return home at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo)

After 11 weeks of lockdown, thousands boarded the first trains and planes leaving Wuhan as the last restrictions on movement were lifted Wednesday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began. Wuhan’s unprecedented lockdown was a model for countries trying to stop the coronavirus. With the restrictions ending, Hubei’s provincial capital begins another experiment: resuming business and ordinary life while preventing more illnesses. The city’s 11 million residents are now permitted to leave without special authorization as long as a mandatory smartphone application powered by a mix of data-tracking and government surveillance shows they are healthy and have not been in recent contact with anyone confirmed to have the virus. In Wuhan, sickness and death have touched hundreds of thousands of lives, imprinting them with trauma that could linger for decades.

Trump says new data projections reveal fewer deaths

Pedestrians walk past coronavirus-themed artwork of a person wearing a mask and gloves that was painted by street artists @theydrift and @ksra_ksra on a boarded-up business in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (AP Photo) Pedestrians walk past coronavirus-themed artwork of a person wearing a mask and gloves that was painted by street artists @theydrift and @ksra_ksra on a boarded-up business in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (AP Photo)

As the number of deaths in the US due to coronavirus on Tuesday crossed 12,700, with a record 1,900 fatalities in a single day, President Donald Trump sought to assure a grieving nation that new data projections reveal fewer deaths than originally thought. “We’re looking to have far fewer deaths than originally thought. I think we’re heading in that direction, but it’s too early to talk about it,” Trump told reporters at his daily White House news briefing.

He also said that African American community are more susceptible to coronavirus. “We are actively engaging on the problem of increased impacts there’s a real problem, and it is showing up very strongly in our data on the African-American community, he said.

Meanwhile, Trump threatened to cut funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), saying the international group “missed the call” on the coronavirus pandemic. He said the US is “going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO”, before insisting minutes later: “I didn’t say I was going to do it.” The US, so far, has conducted 1.87 million tests, he said.

A patient is wheeled past two medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) as the pair study a cell phone after carrying an oxygen tank out of Elmhurst Hospital Center’s emergency room, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (AP Photo) A patient is wheeled past two medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) as the pair study a cell phone after carrying an oxygen tank out of Elmhurst Hospital Center’s emergency room, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (AP Photo)

French death toll passes 10,000

In a daily update, a French health official said 607 more people have died in hospitals and 820 more have died in nursing and care homes across the country, bringing the overall total to at least 10,300. France is the third country known to have passed the 10,000 mark.

South Korea tightens border

South Korea plans to take further steps to tighten border controls to slow coronavirus infections imported from abroad as outbreaks worsen in Europe and the United States. South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun during an anti-virus meeting on Wednesday said Seoul will suspend visa-free entries and visa waivers with countries imposing entry bans on South Korean nationals and employ further restrictions to repel foreigners traveling on “unnecessary and non-urgent purposes.” South Korea has been enforcing two-week quarantines on all passengers arriving from abroad since April 1. South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported 53 new cases of the coronavirus and 8 more deaths, bringing national totals to 10,384 infections and 200 fatalities.

Japan declared a Coronavirus Emergency. Is it too late?

Passengers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus ride on a train in Yokohama near Tokyo, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Passengers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus ride on a train in Yokohama near Tokyo, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

For months, Japan has confounded the world by reporting a relatively low rate of coronavirus infections without imposing the kind of stringent measures used by other nations. As the country now declares a state of emergency in the face of a worrisome rise in cases, medical experts are wondering whether the move Tuesday has come just in time to avoid calamity or is too little, too late. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the declaration would apply to Japan’s biggest population centers for the next month. By reducing human-to-human contact, he said, “the expansion of infections can be turned to a decline in two weeks.”

