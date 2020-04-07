Coronavirus Global Latest Updates, 07 April: China sees no new casualty; ‘peak death week’ in US

Workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant at the Centrum subway station in Warsaw, Poland (AP) Workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant at the Centrum subway station in Warsaw, Poland (AP)

Coronavirus Latest Updates: As the number of casualties due to coronavirus touched nearly 75,000, the pandemic seems to plateau in hotspots like Italy, Spain, and China. China, which is the epicenter of the virus, recorded no casualty for the first time since January.

However, other countries are struggling to limit the casualties. France recorded its highest 24-hour death toll since the epidemic began -833. Japan is considering imposing a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas to contain the soaring infection rate. Japan is the world’s third-largest economy, and a third of its population is above 65 years.

The total number of positive cases across the world has reached over 1.3 million at 1,346, 299 with the US reporting maximum of them at 367,507, Spain (136,675), Italy (132,547), Germany (103,374), France (98,984) and China (82,665). On the other hand, the number of deaths reported is still highest in Italy at 16,523 followed by Spain at 13,341, France at 8,911, the United Kingdom at 5,373, Iran at 3,739, New York at 3,485 and China at 3,212.

Here’s the top global news on COVID-19 that you should know this morning

China reports no new coronavirus deaths for first time

People wearing face masks walk past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong. Asian shares are rising, echoing the rally on Wall Street fueled by signs of hope that the coronavirus pandemic could be slowing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) People wearing face masks walk past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong. Asian shares are rising, echoing the rally on Wall Street fueled by signs of hope that the coronavirus pandemic could be slowing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

In a major relief for China, the country reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since it started publishing figures in January, news agency AFP reported citing the National Health Commission. Cases in mainland China have been dwindling since March, but the country faces a second wave of infections brought in from overseas, with health officials reporting nearly 1,000 imported cases in total.

A police officer stands outside St Thomas’ Hospital in central London as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened (AP) A police officer stands outside St Thomas’ Hospital in central London as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened (AP)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved into intensive care on Monday, a worrisome turn in his 10-day battle with the coronavirus. The government said that the decision was a precaution and that he had been in good spirits earlier in the day. In a sign of how grave the situation had become, No. 10 Downing St. said in a statement Monday that Johnson had asked the foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, to deputize for him “where necessary.”

The prime minister is the world’s first known head of government to fall ill with the virus. Multiple world leaders including US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him a speedy recovery.

Hang in there, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson! Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2020

‘Peak death week’ in the US

US fatalities, numbering 10,902 on Monday, have been rapidly closing in on Italy and Spain, the countries with the highest number of deaths to date at more than 16,000 and over 13,000, respectively, according to a Reuters tally of official data. The tally of all known US infections topped 360,000. “It’s going to be the peak hospitalization, peak ICU week and unfortunately, peak death week,” Admiral Brett Giroir, a physician and member of the White House coronavirus task force, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday. More than 90 per cent of Americans were under statewide stay-at-home orders issued in recent weeks, with South Carolina joining on Monday.

Firefighters in New York blare sirens to honor frontline medical workers battling COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/Nq411xfA17 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 6, 2020

In New York, meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the first, faint signs that the outbreak might be at or near its peak, while warning that it’s no time to relax social distancing restrictions. He ordered schools and nonessential businesses to remain closed until the end of the month and doubled fines for rule breakers to $1,000. “The numbers look like it may be turning. ‘Yay, it’s over!’ No, it’s not. And other places have made that mistake,” Cuomo said as deaths in the U.S. neared 11,000, with over 365,000 confirmed infections.

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment wheel bodies to a refrigerated trailer serving as a makeshift morgue at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center (AP) Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment wheel bodies to a refrigerated trailer serving as a makeshift morgue at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center (AP)

US President Donald Trump hinted at a possible retaliation if India does not lift its ban on the export of Hydroxychloroquine — the anti-malaria drug that Trump has repeatedly touted as a “game-changer” in the fight against COVID-19 — despite a request from Washington. Speaking from the White House during the coronavirus taskforce briefing, Trump said that he would be “surprised” if New Delhi doesn’t send Hydroxychloroquine.

Japan set to announce coronavirus emergency, finalise near $1 trillion stimulus

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, attends a government and ruling parties meeting at his official residence in Tokyo Tuesday (AP) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, attends a government and ruling parties meeting at his official residence in Tokyo Tuesday (AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to announce a state of emergency for the capital Tokyo and six other prefectures to stem a worrying rise in coronavirus infections in major population centres. The government is also planning to finalise a massive stimulus package worth 108 trillion yen ($990 billion) — equal to 20% of Japan’s economic output — to cushion the heavy impact of the pandemic on the world’s third-largest economy. Japan has so far been spared the massive outbreaks seen in other global hotspots, but a recent, steady rise in infections in Tokyo, Osaka and other areas led to growing calls for Abe to announce a state of emergency.

France’s coronavirus death rate accelerates, cases near 100,000

France’s coronavirus figures showed that the rate of increase in fatalities – now at almost 9,000 – sped up again after several days of slowing, while the increase in people needing intensive care continued to decelerate. The total number of cases, combining hospital and nursing home statistics, increased by 5,171 over the last 24 hours to 98,010, meaning France will likely become the fifth country, after Italy, Spain, the United States and Germany, to cross the 100,000 threshold on Tuesday.

“The pandemic hasn’t stopped expanding. The figures prove it,” Health Minister Olivier Veran said, adding that the government had decided to mass screen nursing homes which account for about 27% of the total death toll.

A woman walks through an empty street during nationwide confinement to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in the center of Lyon, central France (AP) A woman walks through an empty street during nationwide confinement to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in the center of Lyon, central France (AP)

Philippines extends coronavirus lockdown, home quarantine

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte approved the extension of lockdown and home quarantine measures covering more than half of the population, a crisis panel official said, in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The Enhanced Community Quarantine was due to end next week but would be extended until April 30, Karlo Nograles, a cabinet secretary, told a regular news conference. Policies restricting movement and gatherings have been in place in and around the capital Manila since nearly a month ago, in response to confirmation of the first domestic transmission. The Philippines was among the first countries to adopt strict home quarantine measures.

New virtual reality images show what happened when the coronavirus attacked an otherwise healthy 59-year-old man. The images can help you understand your symptoms if you get sick. https://t.co/8Cf3apmZ7f pic.twitter.com/8D1aj0FVIf — Jonah M. Kessel (@jonah_kessel) April 6, 2020

A telecoms mast damaged by fire in Sparkhill, Birmingham. Photo: Reuters A telecoms mast damaged by fire in Sparkhill, Birmingham. Photo: Reuters

At least 20 telecom masts that enable the next generation of wireless communication were set on fire or otherwise vandalised in the United Kingdom since Thursday after false theories linking coronavirus to 5G networks began to circulate on social media. While there’s no evidence to support the idea that 5G airwaves contribute to Covid-19’s spread, conspiracy theories continue to be widely shared on social media. A video of a telecom tower on fire was also circulated on a Birmingham community web page last week

New Zealand demotes minister for coronavirus lockdown breach

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday she had rejected her health minister’s offer to resign for breaching nationwide lockdown rules as doing so would jeopardise plans to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. She instead demoted David Clarkto the bottom of cabinet rankings and stripped him of his role as associate finance minister. On Tuesday, it also extended for a second time the state of national emergency for a further seven days.

A worker cleans and disinfects the handles of an escalator at a metro station in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus, in Copenhagen, Denmark, (AP) A worker cleans and disinfects the handles of an escalator at a metro station in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus, in Copenhagen, Denmark, (AP)

