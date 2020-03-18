Coronavirus brings countries across globe to standstill: Top developments of the day

Thai officials walk in Khao San road inspecting bars and pubs in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Thailand’s government has enacted a raft of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including closure of bars, karaoke parlors, movie theaters, gymnasiums, boxing stadiums and other sports venues, as ordered by provincial governors. (AP Photo) Thai officials walk in Khao San road inspecting bars and pubs in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Thailand’s government has enacted a raft of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including closure of bars, karaoke parlors, movie theaters, gymnasiums, boxing stadiums and other sports venues, as ordered by provincial governors. (AP Photo)

Even as the governments around the world grapple with how to implement border closures and lockdowns in the wake of novel coronavirus, the number of people infected by the COVID-19 worldwide has surpassed the 200,000 mark, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. While over 8,000 people have died, the number of people considered recovered has reached over 82,000. The countries with the most confirmed cases and deaths were China, Italy, Iran, Spain, France and Germany. In India, the total number of confirmed cases has climbed to 151, including 14 who have recovered and three deaths, the Health Ministry said in its latest bulletin. In addition, the government informed Parliament that a total of 276 Indians have been infected with the infection abroad, including 255 in Iran.

> UNESCO says around half the world’s student population is now out of school.

> Workers may lose up to USD 3.4 trillion in 2020 income over virus, says United Nations

> Iran defends coronavirus response as virus deaths surpass 1,000

> Spain coronavirus cases surpass 13,000; over 600 deaths recorded

> Philippines declares cease-fire with rebels to fight virus

> Russia’s virus cases jump 29 per cent amid crackdown

> United States to close Canada border to ‘non-essential’ traffic, says Donald Trump

> Pope says Italy tax dodgers bear partial blame for virus health care crisis

> China sends one million masks, gloves to France to help fight coronavirus

> North Korea’s Kim Jong Un admits troubled medical system amid virus fears

>Indian Army reports first positive case; total cases in India rise to 151

> Roche Diagnostics India first private firm to get COVID-19 test approval

> Maharashtra: 4 passengers with ‘home quarantine’ stamp deboarded from train

> South India under lockdown; focus shifts to combat spread of virus

> Parliamentary panel on COVID-19 slams railways, praises Air India; bats for special package for tourism sector

> 195 Indians brought back from coronavirus-hit Iran, kept at Army facility in Jaisalmer

> Coronavirus: Vistara suspends international flights from Mar 20 to Mar 31

> India provided 15 tonnes of medical supplies worth Rs 2.11 crore to coronavirus-hit China, says Government

