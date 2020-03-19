Coronavirus: Fourth death reported from Punjab

A doctor in a protective suit sits outside an isolation ward for COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A/File) A doctor in a protective suit sits outside an isolation ward for COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A/File)

India on Thursday reported its fourth novel coronavirus (COVID-19) death — a 70-year-old man in Punjab with a travel history from Germany and had underlying conditions of diabetes and cardiac issues, the Health Ministry said.

The deceased returned from Germany via Italy a fortnight ago. The 70-year-old died at a hospital in Punjab’s Nawanshahr district. The septuagenarian tested positive on Wednesday. The other deaths have been reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

With more fresh cases being reported on Thursday, the total number of confirmed cases has climbed to 173, including 20 people who have recovered.

The first death in India due to COVID-19 was a 76-year-old man who died on his way from Hyderabad to his hometown Kalaburagi (Karnataka) on March 10. On March 13, a 68-year-old woman from west Delhi died at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The third death was recorded in Maharashtra after a 64-year-old man died in Mumbai on March 17.

In an effort to reduce crowding, the Punjab government has decided to ban the public transportation system with effect from March 21. The government has also limited public gathering to 20 from the existing 50.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh health department confirmed the city’s first positive case of coronavirus on Wednesday night. The patient, who is a 23-year-old woman and had returned from England on Sunday. After developing symptoms, including fever and cold from Monday onwards, she was admitted to the isolation ward at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32.

