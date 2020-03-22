First day of Nagpur lockdown 90 per cent successful: Nitin Raut

Over 348 people were detained by the police for unnecessarily roaming around. (Representational Photo) Over 348 people were detained by the police for unnecessarily roaming around. (Representational Photo)

Nagpur remained shut on the first day of the lockdown announced by the state government with 90 per cent success, said District Guardian Minister Nitin Raut on Saturday.

Addressing mediapersons after taking the review of the lockdown, Raut said, “People cooperated well, with over 90 per cent shops and businesses remaining closed.”

Over 348 people were detained by the police for unnecessarily roaming around. Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe personally walked along busy city markets, calling upon shops and business establishments to down shutters. “We are requesting you for now. Later, we may forcefully enforce it,” he told them.

Meanwhile, one person who was home-quarantined due to an international journey was forcibly taken to the isolation ward after he was found to be defying the advisory to not venture out of home quarantine. “We had to put him in the isolation ward. One more person was being told to fall in line, else will have be to evicted and put in hospital quarantine,” Commissioner of Police B K Upadhyay said.

The district administration has decided to screen all domestic passengers, including train and bus travellers entering the city. “We will take a declaration from them that they had no health problem and history of international travel,” Divisional Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar said.

Raut also said, “A list of those with history of international journey is also being updated. Those who are home-quarantined are being under watch…”

The municipal administration had decided to restore the water connections it had severed recently for various reasons to avoid crowding to fetch water from other sources. Apartments and societies have been told to keep sanitisers with the security guards to get visitors to sanitise their hands before entering.

About the list of home-quarantined people with their phone numbers and addresses going viral on Friday, Sanjiv Kumar said, “It’s not a secret list. It is for the administration to keep a watch on these people.” However, he parried the question on how the list was leaked.

