Coronavirus: Delhi’s Eidgah relief camp cleared out, riot-hit victims hunt for another shelter

Shabana Ansari has five daughters to look after and no home to return to. After the riots broke out in Northeast Delhi last month, the Eidgah relief camp in Old Mustafabad doubled up as a home for her and 600 other riot victims.

However, with the coronavirus outbreak, they now have to look for a place to stay in 24 hours after the authorities cleared out the camp Tuesday.

With no spare clothes, ration and medicines, Shabana said, “They burnt my home. Now I have to look for a home as they cleared out the relief camp. Where do I go with my five daughters? My house is a smouldering ruin.”

This morning, riot victims were offered Rs 3,000 in cash, ration to last a few days and told to look for a house. Many dread going back to their houses, fearing attacks by their neighbours.

Mustafabad MLA, Haji Yunus of the Aam Aadmi Party, told The Indian Express, “We are clearing out the camp due to coronavirus. But we are giving them ration and a rented accommodation. I myself saw two families being given houses in Babu Nagar. They said they liked the house.”

Volunteers at the camp told The Indian Express that they have been planning on vacating it for a week since it was becoming difficult to manage their healthcare and food. “Only 30-40 families are left in the camp,” said Wasim, a volunteer.

On Saturday, the Delhi High Court had directed the Delhi government to ensure that adequate healthcare facilities are provided at the camp within two days.

Advocate Afsha Pracha, who represents riot victims, said the “authorities should have provided healthcare services as per the High Court directions instead of making people leave the camp.”

Like Shabana, others too are looking for a roof above their heads.

Isra (45) has been trying to get medicines for her ailing son, who is down with fever. She was offered Rs 1,000 and five sets of clothes and told to vacate the camp. “They told me I would get infected with coronavirus and spread it around,” she said.

Jameela Begum (55), a widow, had fled her home after it was attacked with petrol bombs. She now has high fever and a sore throat. “The officials said I cannot go to my house for a month. It is completely destroyed,” she said.

Haseena (50), a resident of Shiv Vihar, has been wearing the same set of clothes ever since she ran away from her house which was looted. “My native place is in Uttar Pradesh. Will they give us special trains to leave Delhi?” she asked.

Mumtaz (40) had saved some jewellery for her daughter, which was looted. Her husband sustained acid attack injuries during the riots. She has left the camp for her relative’s house, which has a single room and no bathroom. “But they will only let me stay for a week,” she said.

