Taken for test, youth back from Sydney jumps to death at hospital

Safdarjung and RML are the two main hospitals where those landing in the country are taken for testing if an infection is suspected. Safdarjung and RML are the two main hospitals where those landing in the country are taken for testing if an infection is suspected.

A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of New Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital, where he had been brought Wednesday night to be tested for coronavirus. The man, who hailed from Balachaur in Punjab, had arrived from Sydney on an Air India flight, that landed at IGI Airport in the evening.

Additional DCP-I (Southwest) Ingit Pratap said the man was taken to the hospital from the airport. Police received a PCR call at 9.39 pm.

DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya said, “It was informed by the nodal officer that he was admitted only as a suspected coronavirus patient. Preliminary enquiry has revealed he had been living in Sydney for a year. He had a headache and was brought to the hospital.”

The Health Ministry, in a statement, also said the man was taken to the hospital after he complained of a headache.

“Patient reached around 9 pm and was taken to the seventh floor for admission and evaluation. When doctors reached the room, he wasn’t inside. At the same time, another doctor coming out of the building observed a body on the floor around 9.15 pm,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Safdarjung and RML are the two main hospitals where those landing in the country are taken for testing if an infection is suspected. Ten people have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi so far.

Pratap said doctors from Safdarjung had advised police personnel to “maintain a distance of at least five metres from the body”. A police officer said, “We are wearing masks, gloves and maintaining distance as advised by doctors, and figuring out the most appropriate way to shift the body to a mortuary.” Inquest proceedings have been initiated in the matter.

A senior doctor at Safdarjung hospital told The Indian Express, “He complained of headache, breathlessness, and was scared.” His sample has been collected, but is yet to be sent for testing.

His family has been informed, and the post-mortem will be conducted soon, said police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.