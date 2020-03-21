Coronavirus: Delhi metro restricts services on Monday, to be operational for six hours

Delhi metro services will be restricted on Monday in view of the spreading coronavirus outbreak. (Express photo) Delhi metro services will be restricted on Monday in view of the spreading coronavirus outbreak. (Express photo)

The Delhi Metro, further extending the restrictions on its services, announced Saturday that regular commuters will be able to avail its services only for six hours on Monday.

The DMRC has already suspended its Sunday operations in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a Janata curfew across the country to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In its official statement, DMRC chief spokesperson Anuj Dayal said on Monday, March 23, trains will cater to regular commuters only between 8 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 8 pm.

Whereas, between 6 am and 8 am, only people involved in essential services such as hospitals, fire, electricity, police etc. will be allowed to enter the stations “on producing their identification cards to security personnel.”

Between 8 am to 10 am, trains will be available at a normal frequency as used to be available every Monday.

During this period, general public can also travel and no identification will be required at the time of entry.

This will be applicable also between 4 pm and 8 pm. However, there will be no services between 10 am and 4 pm and after 8 pm.

Parking facilities at the stations will also remain closed on Monday, Dayal said. “The objective of this staggered metro services plan on Monday is aimed at facilitating all stakeholders with effectiveness and to promote ‘social distancing’ which is very much required to contain spread of Coronavirus,” he said.

“These modified timings are applicable only on March 23. If there is any requirement to continue the same pattern in the larger public interest, the same shall be informed accordingly,” Dayal added.

