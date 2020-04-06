With 2 more coronavirus deaths, Punjab, toll now 7

A 69-year-old Ludhiana resident and a 75-year-old from Pathankot’s Sujanpur succumbed to coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in Punjab to 7 (Representational image) A 69-year-old Ludhiana resident and a 75-year-old from Pathankot’s Sujanpur succumbed to coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in Punjab to 7 (Representational image)

A 69-year-old Ludhiana resident and a 75-year-old from Pathankot’s Sujanpur succumbed to coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in Punjab to 7. With 68 positive patients and seven deaths, the mortality rate in Punjab so far stands at 10.2 per cent.

The 69-year-old was from Ludhiana’s Shimlapuri area and had gone to her niece’s house in Mohali on March 17 via a Volvo bus. She developed symptoms around March 23 in Mohali itself, and was rushed to Ludhiana by ambulance on March 31. Her family then got her admitted in Ludhiana’s Fortis Hospital.

Dr Rajesh Bagga, Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana said, “Woman was diabetic, hypertensive and even heart patient as well. She was on a ventilator.”

She had fever, cough, loose stools when she was admitted in Fortis Hospital on March 31 and on April 5, she had a cardiac arrest at 2 pm and was declared dead at 2.30 pm, a statement by health authorities said. The woman’s two contacts in Mohali had also tested positive on Saturday.

Earlier, a 42-year-old woman of Ludhiana’s Amarpura had died on March 30. She was declared COVID-19 positive only after her death.

The woman who died at the Government Medical College, Amritsar, had been referred there Saturday from Civil Hospital, Pathankot due to existing complications.

Barnala reports its first patient

A 42-year-old woman living on Sekha road in Barnala district of Punjab tested positive Sunday afternoon. This is the district’s first case.

Dr G B Singh, Civil Surgeon, Barnala said,” We are tracing her contact and travel history. She was living in a rented accommodation. Owner of the house stays in Germany. He visited Punjab recently and went back a month ago. Woman had visited Chandigarh before the Janata curfew”.

With this, 12 of the total 22 districts have reported COVID-19 cases.

(With inputs from Kamaldeep Singh Brar)

