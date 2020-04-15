Meghalaya reports first Covid-19 death

Meghalaya reported the first Covid-19 death on Wednesday. (Representational image) Meghalaya reported the first Covid-19 death on Wednesday. (Representational image)

Meghalaya reported the first Covid-19 death as a 69-year-old doctor in Shillong, who tested positive two day back, died in the wee hours of Wednesday, authorities said, adding that six persons in close contact with him have tested positive.

Of the total 40 cases reported positive till now from the Northeast, this was the second death. Earlier, a 65-year-old patient from Assam’s Hailakandi district died.

“Of the 68 tested so far, 6 have come out positive who are all family members & helpers of the first Covid-19 positive case. 6 other cases are being retested. All the rest of the cases are negative,” tweeted Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

The deceased doctor’s son-in-law, a pilot, had a travel history to New York and Delhi late last month, officials said, adding that it was not ascertained yet as to how the doctor got infected. The relative had returned to Shillong on March 24.

“On the preliminary investigation, the information that is coming to us, is that one of the relatives of the concerned person had a travel history to one of the infected countries and was back in Shillong before the 14-day quarantine period was over,” Sangma had said in an earlier video message. The son-in-law had registered himself with 108 and remained in self quarantine and remained asymptomatic.

On Tuesday, a 26-year old patient at the hospital where the doctor worked committed suicide. Officials said he was suffering from psychiatric problems.

