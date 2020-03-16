Karnataka: Daughter of man who became India’s first casualty tests positive for coronavirus

The daughter of a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, who was first person to die of coronavirus in India, tested positive for the infection on Sunday. (Representational Image) The daughter of a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, who was first person to die of coronavirus in India, tested positive for the infection on Sunday. (Representational Image)

The daughter of a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, who was first person to die of coronavirus in India, tested positive for the infection on Sunday.

“The result of one female (daughter of P6 of Kalaburagi case) has been received and found positive for Covid-19. She is already admitted in the Kalaburagi district hospital and her health condition is stable. Three other contacts of P6 are declared negative. The contacts have been traced and containment measures have been initiated,’’ Karnataka health commissioner Pankaj Pandey said in an official statement on Sunday.

The 76-year-old man, who returned last week from a month-long pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, had tested positive for Covid-19 following his death. Health officials in Kalaburagi region have extensively traced the persons the elderly man came in contact with after he showed symptoms of the infection and also before that.

“In Kalaburagi city, monitoring of contacts of P6 is being carried out and community monitoring is happening in a 3-km radius containment zone and in another 5-km buffer zone passive surveillance zone. People are being educated. As many as 56 primary contacts and 400 secondary contacts have been identified and they are housed in quarantine for 14 days. Seven members of the family are isolated at the district hospital,’’ a health official said.

Four members of elderly man’s family, including his son and daughter, were being closely monitored in special wards at the district hospital after they developed symptoms last week.

“We had received the test reports for three of the four persons earlier and we have now received the report for the fourth person as well. The test result is positive for this person. Since the patient was already under medical care, we are positive that there will be recovery soon,’’ state Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Sunday.

“A massive exercise is underway in Kalaburagi to prevent spread of the disease in the region where the patient lived. Even journalists who came in touch with the primary contacts of the patient who died have been put in home isolation,’’ state Medical Education minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

A total of seven persons have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Karnataka so far.

The state health department on Sunday announced thermal screening measures at the high court and the Vidhana Soudha, among other locations, from Monday. The chief justice of the high court was briefed by health officials about the situation on Sunday. The high court has decided to take up only urgent matters for hearing from Monday.

