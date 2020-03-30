Coronavirus LIVE news updates: Govt scrambles to contain outbreak as cases cross 1,000

Thermal screening of passengers being conducted at Kamta bus stand during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Lucknow. (PTI Photo) Thermal screening of passengers being conducted at Kamta bus stand during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus LIVE News updates: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rose to 1024 on Sunday, with 151 new confirmed cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 27 while 95 people have recovered till now.

With 34,931 samples being tested so far, the government on Sunday set up 11 empowered groups to coordinate the management and control of the disease across the country. The designated groups will look at issues related to the medical emergency plan, availability of hospitals, isolation and quarantine beds, availability of critical medical equipment, human resources supply chain management, private sector coordination, economic and welfare measures and public grievances and strategic issues on lockdown.

Amid reports of shortages across the country, a government stocktaking exercise found that 3.17 lakh personal protective equipment (PPE) and 11.47 lakh N95 masks are currently available. Central PSUs are in the process of manufacturing 40 lakh more masks — 13 lakh have been procured and 5 lakh received as donation. Across the country, 1,26,720 isolation beds have been earmarked for COVID-19 patients. This includes 17,631 beds in central government institutions and 1,09,089 in the states. However, there are only 25,743 ICU beds so far.