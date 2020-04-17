Coronavirus cases count 800+, UP govt pins hope on death audit for treatment

According to the official, the findings of the study will be disseminated to all the hospitals. (File Photo) According to the official, the findings of the study will be disseminated to all the hospitals. (File Photo)

As total number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 805 on Thursday with 82 new cases reported in the last 24 hours and one more patient dying, the government is banking on its detailed audit report of all the death cases that could facilitate future treatment of patients.

Till date, 13 people have died of coronavirus in the district, including the latest one in Agra, which has reported five deaths. All the deaths had co-morbidity, health officials said.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the government would soon begin an audit of coronavirus deaths. “This is so that it can provide us guidance for the treatment of upcoming cases. We can learn what can be done in such cases so that the best possible treatment is provided to the patient.”

The audit will be led by the Medical Education Department.

According to the official, the findings of the study will be disseminated to all the hospitals.

Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh said the fresh death was of a 65-year-old patient admitted to a hospital on April 10. He has chronic renal and kidney failure with systematic hypertension for about four years, the DM said, adding that the patient was a contact of a positive case with a Tablighi link.

Apart from five deaths in Agra, two have been reported from Moradabad and one each from Basti, Meerut, Varanasi, Bulandshahr, Kanpur and Lucknow.

Of the 82 new cases, 25 are from Lucknow (taking the total to 100, second highest in the state), 18 from Agra, 12 from Noida, four each from Kanpur, Meerut, Bijnor and Kannauj, two each from Firozabad, Badaun and Mainpuri, and one each from Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Baghpat, Sambhal and Sant Kabir Nagar.

As many as 43 of the fresh cases had been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat, said a health department bulletin.

The two new cases from Mainpuri are connected to Paras Hospital in Agra, which has turned into the biggest hotspot in the district. Mainpuri DM Mahendra Bahadur Singh said: “The first patient was a staffer of the hospital and a relative of the hospital owners. The second patient is the husband of another patient admitted at Paras Hospital. It is believed that the wife, who is negative, either worked as a carrier of her husband got the virus from a medical store nearby. We have intensified our contact tracing and testing. We have found the Paras connection in a lot of ambulance drivers in our district. So far, we have sent samples of close to 50 ambulance drivers. In addition to, this more than 100 others samples have been sent for testing, of which, at least 16 have been confirmed negative,” said the DM.

According to sources, the fresh cases from Kannauj are also contacts of Paras Hospital. “From Chhibramau tehsil a patient went to Paras Hospital in Agra on March 4 for treatment for a heart ailment. He was admitted there till April 6. After the information of infection in Paras Hospital came, we put the patient in quarantine along with his family members. We are sanitising a 3-km area and our teams will do door-to-door screening,” said Kannauj CMO Dr Krishna Swaroop.

Agra DM said that so far at least 24 of their positive cases are connected to Paras Hospital or their contacts. He added that the Paras Hospital had patients or employees from 11 neighbouring districts and he had informed all the respective DMs about this.

The total 805 cases are from 48 districts, of which Pilibhit has been declared corona-free as all its patients have recovered. Maharajganj is another district which may follow suit. Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, “It is a positive sign as there have not been any further cases in these districts.”

Meanwhile, at least 17 new patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 74 — 25 from Noida, 14 from Meerut, 10 from Agra, seven from Ghaziabad, six from Lucknow, four from Hathras, two each from Pilibhit and Bareilly and one each from Kanpur, Shamli, Lakhimpur Kheri and Moradabad.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd