Tracking Covid-19: The top 10 worst affected nations and what do the numbers reveal

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker: Workers wearing protective suits register people for coronavirus tests at a community health clinic in Beijing. (AP) Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker: Workers wearing protective suits register people for coronavirus tests at a community health clinic in Beijing. (AP)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker: Since first being recorded late last year in Chinese city of Wuhan, the Covid-19 has affected more than 10 million worldwide across 210 countries, with deaths topping 500,000 as cases continue to rise in a number of hotspots.

While half of the global cases, which at present stands at 10,302,867 as per the Johns Hopkins University tracker, have been in the US and Europe, the infection is rapidly growing in South America.

One Asian country (India), three South American, three European, the US, Russia and Iran are the ten most Covid-19 affected countries. With the world adding about 1 million Covid-19 cases a week, the World Health Organization said the pandemic was not even close to being over.

Here is a list of the top Covid-19 affected countries:

1) The United States

The US has reported more than 2.5 million novel coronavirus cases and about 126,000 deaths so far – more than any other nation. However, the fatality rate in the US at 4.9 per cent is lower than Italy, Spain and the UK.

Some states in the south like Texas, Arizona, Florida, which emerged from lockdown in recent weeks, have been reporting sharp increases in new infections. California and Texas both marked record spikes in new infections on Monday, with Los Angeles becoming the new Covid-19 epicenter, reporting over 100,000 cases.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker: California and Texas both marked record spikes in new infections on Monday, with Los Angeles becoming the new Covid-19 epicenter. (AP) Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker: California and Texas both marked record spikes in new infections on Monday, with Los Angeles becoming the new Covid-19 epicenter. (AP)

2) Brazil

The country with the second-highest number of recorded cases is Brazil, with a total of 1.3 million, and deaths in excess of 57,000. On Monday, a state of emergency was declared in the capital Brasilia, following a surge in infections. The South American nation has a fatality rate of 4.3 per cent.

3) Russia

Russia’s Covid-19 tally at present stands at 647,849, including 9,320 deaths. Despite being the third-worst affected country, Russia has seen the daily number of new cases falling below 10,000 for the last 10 days. Moreover, Russia also has the lowest fatality rate among the top 10 nations at 1.4 per cent.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker: An official sprays disinfectant in New Delhi, which is the worst hit city in terms of Covid-19 cases Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker: An official sprays disinfectant in New Delhi, which is the worst hit city in terms of Covid-19 cases

4) India

India’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 5,66,840 on Tuesday while the death toll stood at 16,893. This is the seventh consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 15,000. The country has seen a surge of more than three lakh cases from June 1 till date.

According to the latest data, about 3,34,821 people have recovered, taking the recovery rate to 59.07 per cent so far.

5) United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has been the worst-hit European country due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the total infections and death toll standing at 313,470 and 43,659 respectively. Moreover, among the top 10 nations, the UK has the second highest fatality rate of 13.9 per cent. A national lockdown was imposed on March 23, but has been gradually loosened over May and June.

Meanwhile, the country reimposed lockdown in Leicester after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the seven-day infection rate in the city was 135 cases per 100,000 people, three times higher than the next highest city, and that Leicester accounted for 10% of all positive cases in the country in the past week.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker: Two women sit outside a take away only coffee shop in London (AP) Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker: Two women sit outside a take away only coffee shop in London (AP)

6) Peru

After Brazil, Peru is the second South American country with the highest case load at 282,365 infections and 9,504 deaths, according to the JHU tracker. Lima region in Peru continues to be the worst affected with the highest number of cases. Peru, however, has the fourth lowest fatality rate at 3.4 per cent.

Peru has reported more cases than every European country apart from the UK, despite testing only about six people in every 1,000. Interestingly, Peru had imposed a lockdown as early as March 16.

7) Chile

Chile is now seventh in the line of worst-affected countries, with 275,999 infections and 5,575 deaths. Most infections and deaths are concentrated in the capital, Santiago. The South American nation has the second-lowest fatality rate at 2 per cent.

8) Spain

Spain, which was one of the Covid-19 hotspots in March, has since lifted its lockdown after 98 days and its present tally stands at 2,48,970, including 28,346 deaths. The European country still has one of the highest fatality rates at 11.4 per cent. Spain also announced that travellers from at least 25 countries in the European Union’s Schengen area would be allowed in the country.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker: Students wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 wait for their turn to be examined for the end of year secondary school exams at a high school in Rome. (AP) Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker: Students wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 wait for their turn to be examined for the end of year secondary school exams at a high school in Rome. (AP)

9) Italy

Ever since Italy reported its first Covid-19 case in February, the European country has recorded 240,436 cases and stands at the fourth position globally in terms of deaths. Italy has reported 34,744 deaths and has one of the highest fatality rate at 14.5 per cent. The country had eased travel restrictions from June 3, opening its borders for people from European Union nations.

10) Iran

Iran is one of the countries seeing a second wave of infections after the Middle East country recorded the highest daily number of fatalities since the start of the outbreak, with 162 deaths in the past 24 hours. The death toll reached 10,670 from a total of 225,205 cases, according to JHU and the country has a fatality rate of 4.7 per cent. The level of infections is high in 11 of 31 Iranian provinces.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd