Govt puts curbs on exports of COVID-19 test kits

The government on Saturday put curbs on the export of coronavirus diagnostic kits with immediate effect, a notification from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said. The decision comes amid complaints of shortage of diagnostic kits for treating COVID-19 affected patients.

“The export of Diagnostic Kits (Diagnostic or laboratory reagents on a backing, preparation diagnostic or laboratory reagents whether or not on a backing, other than those of heading 3002 or 3006; certified reference materials) falling under any ITCHS Code, including the ITCHS Code mentioned above, is restricted, with immediate effect,” the notification from Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) read.

The move would help in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis as these kits are required for testing of patients.

Earlier, export of these products was allowed without any restrictions. Putting them under the restricted category would mean that an exporter will now require a licence from the DGFT for outbound shipments.

The total number of positive cases in India Saturday rose to 2,902 including 68 deaths and 183 people who have been treated and discharged so far. While Maharashtra has reported 47 new cases, 25 new infections emerged from Agra on Saturday. There has been a spike of 355 cases in the country in the last 12 hours.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has urged people to use homemade face masks, saying “such people who are not suffering from any medical condition or having breathing difficulties may use the handmade reusable face cover, particularly when they step out of their house.”

The ministry said that along with social distancing, homemade face covers would effective in maintaining personal hygiene and will ensure overall hygienic health conditions.

“It is suggested that such people who are not suffering from medical condition or having breathing difficulties may use the handmade reusable face cover, particularly when they step out of their house. This will help in protecting the community at large,” it said in a press release.

