Coronavirus outbreak: Tesla shows ventilator prototype made from car components

Tesla Inc. engineers showed footage of a prototype ventilator the company is trying to make with auto parts amid a shortage of the machines for coronavirus patients.
According to the video on Tesla’s YouTube channel, the design includes a touch screen, computer and control system from a Model 3 electric car. Tesla is taking advantage of components that are familiar, reliable and available, an engineer says in the video.
Engineering update on the Tesla ventilator
— Tesla (@Tesla) April 5, 2020
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, among those urgently trying to source more ventilators, said Sunday that supply-chain disruption is the biggest hurdle for every manufacturer, including Tesla.
“Their timeframe frankly doesn’t work for our immediate apex,“ he said at a press conference. “Nobody can make you a ventilator right now in two weeks. You can’t make ventilators that fast because there are parts that have to come from other countries.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.