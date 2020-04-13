Watch: Rats take over Bangkok streets amid coronavirus lockdown

A video released by news agency AFP showed how rats took over the city’s streets for food. (Videograb/AFP) A video released by news agency AFP showed how rats took over the city’s streets for food. (Videograb/AFP)

With most the city residents staying indoors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, rodents have taken over the streets of Bangkok. A video released by news agency AFP showed how rats scurrying across the streets in search of food.

Thailand imposed a state of emergency on March 26 to curb the growing coronavirus cases in the country. The country also closed its borders.

VIDEO: Coronavirus: rats take over emptied Bangkok streets. As humans retreat indoors at night to fight a virus, Bangkok’s streets are handed over to increasingly brazen rats who are venturing out across the Thai capital in huge numbers pic.twitter.com/2HvFzPJAc2 — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 13, 2020

In a televised message, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha had said on March 25, “Thailand is at a turning point in the outbreak and the situation could get a lot worse”.

“It’s important that we impose stricter rules to reduce the spread,” he had added.

As a result of the lockdown, restaurants have been closed and the rats are left without scraps of food dumped in bins.

As of Monday, Thailand reported 2,551 active cases of coronavirus infection with the death toll at 38.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd