California man, who recovered from COVID-19, donates plasma to help others fight coronavirus

A California man, who recovered after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in California, has donated his plasma for experimental transfer to help others fight the virus. Jason Garcia, 36, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 14 and was quarantined inside his home for 10 days following which he started to feel better.

On March 23, he received a letter from the county of San Diego saying that it was safe for him to come out of isolation and rejoin his family.

He said although the protocol for coming out of isolation was 72 hours without symptoms, he wanted to be extra careful. “I decided to do five days just to be safe,” Garcia was quoted as saying by CNN.

Later, the aerospace engineer shared his experience on social media where he then informed his friends and family to know he had been infected with the virus and has now recovered. “I claimed victory over this deadly virus. I won over COVID-19,” he wrote.

He was then, through a friend, connected with officials at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Orange County, California, who were looking for someone who had been diagnosed with the virus and had recovered to help with experimental treatment to potentially save life of another COVID-19 patient.

The plasma donation will allow the current coronavirus patient to receive antibodies from Garcia to help fight the disease, Wendy Escobedo, director of nursing for renal services at St. Joseph’s Hospital said in a video message.

On April 1, Garcia donated his plasma for experimental transfer into three patients.

He was later told by authorities that all of his plasma has been donated and the patient who was in the worst condition has since improved. The patient was taken off some medication, is healthier in terms of oxygenation and is doing incrementally better day by day, a spokesperson for the hospital told CNN.

Garcia said a feeling of dread and fear surrounded when he was tested positive. However, it led to possibly saving someone’s life, he added.

“If this works there’s going to be an awesome chance for people to save a lot of heartache for others and fight the fight for their lives,” he said.

More than 3.3 lakh Americans have been infected and over 9,000 have died due to COVID-19 so far.

