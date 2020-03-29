Coronavirus latest global updates March 29: China’s ‘patient zero’, Canadian PM’s wife recovers, and more

Elderly hosts of the retirement home Giovanni XIII affected by coronavirus, are being evacuated to hospital, in Rome, on Wednesday. (AP) Elderly hosts of the retirement home Giovanni XIII affected by coronavirus, are being evacuated to hospital, in Rome, on Wednesday. (AP)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) latest global updates: The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the globe surpassed 6,60,000 on Sunday, with fresh cases being reported from Europe. So far more than 30,000 people died due to the disease. While the US tops the world in the number of positive cases reported, five European countries — Italy, Spain, China, Iran, and France — recorded the highest number of deaths.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, has recovered. Sophie said she felt much better than before. In a statement, Mrs Trudeau said that she received clearance from her doctor and Ottawa Public Health.

Italy on Sunday saw a downfall in its total death toll. (File Photo) Italy on Sunday saw a downfall in its total death toll. (File Photo)

A 57-year-old female shrimp seller in China’s Wuhan city, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, has been identified as one of the first victims of COVID-19, which has claimed nearly 28,000 lives around the world so far, according to media reports. The coronavirus ‘patient zero’, who made a full recovery in January after month-long treatment, believes the Chinese government could have checked the spread of the disease had it acted sooner.

The coronavirus pandemic caused factories to spring up and campanies to retool to make equipment, but complaints in Spain over Chinese-made tests highlight the difficulties of regulating quality. (NYT/Lam Yik Fei) The coronavirus pandemic caused factories to spring up and campanies to retool to make equipment, but complaints in Spain over Chinese-made tests highlight the difficulties of regulating quality. (NYT/Lam Yik Fei)

Wei Guixian, as identified by The Wall Street Journal, was selling shrimps at the Huanan Seafood Market on December 10 when she developed a cold. Believing she had the common flu, Wei went to a local clinic for treatment where she was given an injection, the Mirror UK reported. However, Wei continued to feel weak and visited Eleventh Hospital in Wuhan a day later.

At the end of December, Wei was quarantined when doctors related the emergence of the coronavirus with the seafood market, the Mirror quoted Chinese news outlet The Paper. The article in The Paper concluded that the new coronavirus is likely to become the fifth endemic coronavirus in humans. “Coronaviruses clearly have the ability to cross species boundaries and adapt to new hosts, which allows us to more directly predict more coronaviruses in the future.”

Volunteers wait to check temperatures at the entrance of a street in Beijing. (Giulia Marchi/The New York Times) Volunteers wait to check temperatures at the entrance of a street in Beijing. (Giulia Marchi/The New York Times)

An infant who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died, the first known death of a child younger than a year old infected with the virus in the United States. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Saturday the death of the infant in Chicago who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death,” IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said. Illinois Governor J B Pritzker told reporters, “I know how difficult this news can be, especially about this very young child. Upon hearing it, I admit I was immediately shaken, and it’s appropriate for any of us to grieve today.”

FILE – In this photo taken Monday March 23, 2020, a victim of the Covid-19 virus is evacuated from the Mulhouse civil hospital, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File) FILE – In this photo taken Monday March 23, 2020, a victim of the Covid-19 virus is evacuated from the Mulhouse civil hospital, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

“We should grieve. We should grieve with our family of state employees. With the many people who we’ve already lost to this virus, young and old. We should grieve for the loss of a sense of normalcy that we left behind just a few weeks ago. It’s okay, today, to grieve,” he added.

Five countries — namely Italy, Spain, China, Iran, and France — have the highest death toll. (File Photo) Five countries — namely Italy, Spain, China, Iran, and France — have the highest death toll. (File Photo)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife said Saturday that she has recovered from being ill from COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus. Trudeau’s office announced on March 12 that she had tested positive for the coronavirus after she fell ill upon returning from a trip to London.

“I am feeling so much better,” Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said in a statement on social media. She said she received the clearance from her doctor and Ottawa Public Health. “From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to everyone who reached out to me with their well wishes. And to everyone who is suffering right now, I send you all my love,” she said.

The prime minister and his family have been in self isolation at home since then. He and their three children didn’t show symptoms.

Time out: The streets of Shanghai, China, wear a deserted look (Source: REUTERS/Aly Song) Time out: The streets of Shanghai, China, wear a deserted look (Source: REUTERS/Aly Song)

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Trudeau Sunday said any Canadian showing possible symptoms of having the novel coronavirus will not be allowed to board trains or planes for domestic travel.

US President Donald Trump, who had announced that he was thinking to quarantine New York region, Connecticut, and New Jersey, decided against New York’s quarantine and its neighbours after a strong pushback from local political leaders and warnings of the panic it could spark.

“A quarantine will not be necessary,” Trump tweeted, some eight hours after he stunned the New York metropolitan region, hit heavily by the coronavirus epidemic, with a proposal to place it under quarantine to prevent residents from leaving. Instead of quarantine, he directed that a “strong Travel Advisory” will be issued to stem the spread of the outbreak.

Sun Shuopeng, Vice President of China’s Red Cross leaves after a press conference with Italian Foreign minister Luigi Di Maio at the Red Cross headquarters in Rome. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Sun Shuopeng, Vice President of China’s Red Cross leaves after a press conference with Italian Foreign minister Luigi Di Maio at the Red Cross headquarters in Rome. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

The US leads the world in reported cases with more than 1,21,000. There were roughly 2,000 deaths recorded on Sunday, according to John Hopkins University.

Bolsonaro calls coronavirus pandemic ‘small,’ says strong measures unnecessary

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday called the coronavirus pandemic a momentary, minor problem and added that strong measures to contain it are unnecessary. Bolsonaro said his response to the disease matches that of President Donald Trump in the US, but labelled the virus as “a little flu” and said that state governors’ aggressive measures to halt the disease were crimes.

“The Brazilian needs to be studied. He doesn’t catch anything. You see a guy jumping into sewage, diving in, right? Nothing happens to him. I think a lot of people were already infected in Brazil, weeks or months ago, and they already have the antibodies that help it not proliferate,” Bolsonaro said. “I’m hopeful that’s really a reality”.

