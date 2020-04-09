Phased withdrawal of lockdown, extended ban on public transport: Karnataka expert committee recommendations

The recommendations came on a day when six new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state. (File Photo) The recommendations came on a day when six new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state. (File Photo)

An expert committee constituted to advise the Karnataka government on the coronavirus pandemic has recommended a phased withdrawal of the lockdown even as the state recorded its fifth Covid-19 death from one of the hotspots in the northern city of Kalaburagi.

The recommendations of the committee include continuation of the lockdown in regions considered to be Covid-19 hotspots due to a large numbers of cases in the region, continuation of strict social distancing, shut down of educational institutions till May 31, and surveillance of virus cases for six months. Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted key aspects of the recommendations on Wednesday night.

Among other key recommendations, according to sources, include movement of only goods vehicles on inter-state routes, continued shutdown of rail and air services as well as air-conditioned public transport systems — including the metro and buses — and opening offices on a rotation basis to only 50 per cent employees.

The report of the expert commitee headed by cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty is set to be discussed by the State Cabinet on Thursday before a decision is taken on whether the lockdown should be continued, education minister S Suresh Kumar said Wednesday.

“We had created an expert group to advise the government, comprising of Dr Devi Shetty, Dr C N Manjunath, Dr C Nagaraj, Dr V Ravi and Dr M K Sudarshan. They have made many recommendations and it is all being examined,” the education minister said.

“We have given the report and we would like it to be presented to the people first by the government. We are only a recommending body and we have given a set of recommendations,” Dr Shetty said.

The state government will also await the advice of the central government before taking a decision on the future of the 21-day old lockdown, the education minister said.

The recommendations came on a day when six new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state including the death of a 65-year-old man who worked as a fruit vendor at the Kalaburagi bus stand. He died on Tuesday after developing Severe Acute Respiratory Infection a few days ago.

A total of 181 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka so far including five deaths and 28 persons who have been discharged. Two deaths have been recorded in Kalaburagi including the first ever death in the country on March 10, when a 76-year-old man who returned from Saudi Arabia died while undergoing medical treatment.

According to a report provided by Kalaburagi district health authorities to state authorities, the fruit vendor was initially admitted at the Bahmani Hospital, a private nursing home in Kalaburagi on the evening of April 4 “with complaints of cough and fever”.

He was referred to the government ESIC hospital in the city on April 6 and was admitted to an lsolation Ward where a sample for Covid-19 test was collected. “As the condition of the patient deteriorated, he was shifted to lCU, put on ventilator and treated as required. ln spite of all efforts the patient died on April 7 at 7:30 AM,” Kalaburagi health authorities have stated.

The Covid-19 test results returned on Tuesday night, confirming the man was positive

The private hospital where the patient was initially admitted has been locked down and the medical team at the hospital has been quarantined, officials said. As many as 20 primary contacts of the deceased man have been identified but the source of infection of the man has not been established, Karnataka education minister S Suresh Kumar said.

Kalaburagi, Bhatkal, Bagalkot, Chikaballapur, Tumkur, Mysuru and Bengaluru are all considered to be Covid-19 hotspots in Karnataka on account of the presence of sizable clusters of persons with infections in these regions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd