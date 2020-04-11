COVID-19 tracker: Maharashtra continues to see surge in cases; India’s tally nears 7,500

The total number of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) rose to 7447 on Saturday, and the death toll stood at 239. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) The total number of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) rose to 7447 on Saturday, and the death toll stood at 239. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) tracker: A day after recording the highest single-day spike in the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the number of cases climbed to 7447 on Saturday while the death toll stood at 239, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. As many as 642 persons have recovered from the disease as of yet. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state and is followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with chief ministers to discuss exit strategies after the nationwide lockdown ends on April 14. Odisha and Punjab have already announced that they would extend the restrictions till the month-end to stem the spread of COVID-19.

With the novel coronavirus showing no signs of abating across the country, we bring you the state-wise list of deaths and cases to track their progress.

Andhra Pradesh: 363 cases, 6 deaths

The total number of cases in Andhra Pradesh stood at 363 on Saturday and six deaths have been reported till date. As many as seven persons have recovered as of now.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 11 cases

A total of 11 persons have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Arunachal Pradesh: 1 case

Arunachal Pradesh has reported one case of COVID-19.

Assam: 29 cases, 1 death

Assam has reported 29 cases of coronavirus and 1 death till date.

Bihar 60 cases, 1 death

The number of cases of coronavirus in Bihar stood at 60 while one person has died due to the disease.

Chandigarh: 18 cases

Chandigarh has reported 18 cases of coronavirus so far.

Chhattisgarh: 18 cases

A total of eighteen cases of coronavirus have been reported from Chhattisgarh.

Delhi: 903 cases, 13 deaths

Delhi has reported 903 coronavirus cases and 13 deaths till date. The capital recorded 183 new cases on Friday, the highest single-day increase so far. With no new cases being reported for the last ten days, the Delhi government declared Dilshad Garden, one of the ten hotspots, as “coronavirus-free”.

Goa: 7 cases

Seven cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Goa. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had last week announced that the state government will conduct a door-to-door survey across the state in which enumerators will go to people and check whether they are experiencing symptoms similar to that of COVID-19 and their travel history.

Gujarat: 308 cases, 19 deaths

Gujarat reported 37 more cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the total count to 308. The Gujarat Health Department said that those above 85 years of age who test positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic can stay at home, subject to a family undertaking. A 35-year-old doctor conducting surveillance at a healthcare centre in Ahmedabad city was among those who tested positive for the disease.

Haryana: 177 cases, 3 deaths

Haryana has reported 177 cases and three deaths due to COVID-19 till date. A retired army man who is currently deployed as a Special Police Officer (SPO) at the Nuh City police station in the state was allegedly attacked by 7 men earlier this week, who physically assaulted him and tried to strangle him with a rope, insisting that he was among the people “spreading coronavirus”.

Himachal Pradesh: 28 cases, 1 death

Till date, 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death have been reported from Himachal Pradesh.

Jammu and Kashmir: 207 cases, 4 deaths

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 207 cases and four deaths due to COVID-19.

Jharkhand: 14 cases, 1 death

Jharkhand has reported 14 coronavirus cases and one fatality so far.

Karnataka: 207 cases, 6 deaths

The state has reported 207 cases of coronavirus and 6 deaths so far. In a first, Karnataka is using TikTok to reach out to its rural hinterland with information related to COVID-19.

Kerala: 364 cases, 3 deaths

Kerala reported its third COVID-19 death on Saturday after a 71-year-old Mahe resident admitted in Kannur died due to the coronavirus. There are 364 cases of coronavirus in the state so far.

Ladakh: 15 cases

There are 15 cases of coronavirus in Ladakh.

Madhya Pradesh: 435 cases, 33 deaths

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 435 cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths till date. With 26 deaths, Indore accounts for 235 of the total cases in the state and has reported a case mortality rate of nearly 10%, more than three times the national average.

Maharashtra: 1666 cases, 110 deaths

Maharashtra reported 92 more cases on Saturday, taking the state’s tally of infected patients to 1,666. As many as 110 persons have died in the state due to the virus. Meanwhile, the state government has ordered an inquiry against IPS officer and Principal Secretary (Home) Amitabh Gupta for helping DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan and 21 others evade the lockdown enforced by the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Manipur: 2 cases

Two cases of novel coronavirus have been reported from Manipur.

Mizoram: 1 case

Mizoram has one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Odisha: 48 cases, 1 death

Odisha has a relatively low coronavirus-positive case load at 48 cases and has reported one death so far. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that the statewide lockdown will continue till April 30.

Puducherry: 5 cases

The union territory of Puducherry has five cases of coronavirus.

Punjab: 132 cases, 11 deaths

Punjab on Friday followed Odisha in extending the lockdown till April end. A total of 132 persons have been infected with the virus and 11 people have died in the state.

Rajasthan: 553 cases, 3 deaths

Rajasthan has reported 533 cases and three deaths due to COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu: 911 cases, 8 deaths

With eight deaths due to COVID-19, Tamil Nadu has 911 cases of coronavirus, the second-highest number after Maharashtra.

Telangana: 473 cases, 7 deaths

There are 423 active cases in Telangana now. Seven people have died so far.

Tripura: 1 case

There is one COVID-19 case in Tripura.

Uttarakhand: 35 cases

Thirty-five cases have been reported in the state so far.

Uttar Pradesh: 431 cases, 4 deaths

Uttar Pradesh has 431 cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths due to the infection. 32 people have recovered from the disease.

West Bengal: 116 cases, 4 deaths

Around 116 cases of coronavirus and four deaths have been reported from West Bengal.

Global death toll surpasses 1,00,000

Over 1.6 million people across the world have been infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 1, 00,000 have died. The number of infections in the United States has crossed 500,000, the highest in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The country reported over 2,000 fatalities in the past 24 hours. Italy has the maximum number of fatalities, 18,849 from the disease. China on Saturday reported 46 new cases of coronavirus, and three deaths. The overall cases in the country rose to 81,953 while the death toll stood at 3,339.

