COVID-19 tracker: Cases breach 9,000 mark, death toll over 300

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose to 9,152 on Monday, with 308 deaths reported so far. (PTI) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose to 9,152 on Monday, with 308 deaths reported so far. (PTI)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) tracker: The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose to 9,152 on Monday, with 308 deaths reported so far. While the number of active cases stood at 7,987, around 856 people have recovered from the infection.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases at 1,985, followed by 1,154 in Delhi and 1,043 in Tamil Nadu. Thirty-five deaths have been reported since Sunday evening, including 22 from Maharashtra, five from Delhi, three from Gujarat, two from West Bengal and one each from Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh.

With the 21-day national lockdown ending tomorrow, the Centre is learnt to be looking at a lockdown model which allows the states to decide if there is room for relaxation in some areas. However, the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases to almost half the total districts in the country – from 284 to 354 districts over the past week – is likely to weigh on the mind of the Central government in crafting a graded approach.

Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19)

With cases of novel coronavirus increasing in different areas across the country, here is a state-wise list of cases and deaths.

Andhra Pradesh: 427 cases, 7 deaths

The total number of cases in Andhra Pradesh stood at 427 on Monday and seven deaths have been reported till date. As many as eleven persons have recovered as of now.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 11 cases

A total of 11 persons have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Arunachal Pradesh: 1 case

Arunachal Pradesh has reported one COVID-19 case.

Assam: 29 cases, 1 death

Assam has reported 29 cases of coronavirus, including 1 death till date. Assam Police released a COVID-19 Bihu awareness campaign video, urging locals to practice social distancing. As early as March 20, before the nationwide lockdown was announced, 26 Bihu committees across the state decided not to hold cultural stage programmes — an important part of Bihu festivities, especially in urban areas. While the dip in festivities might be the most conspicuous impact of the lockdown this Bihu, there is another less obvious but more significant consequence. In villages and towns across Assam, the traditional economy associated with the festival — which women like Konwar and Koch are an intrinsic part of — has come to a crashing halt.

Bihar 64 cases, 1 death

The number of cases of coronavirus in Bihar stood at 64 while one person has died due to the disease.

Chandigarh: 21 cases

In Chandigarh, 21 people have contracted coronavirus so far, out of whom seven have recovered.

Chhattisgarh: 31 cases

A total of 31 cases of coronavirus have been reported from Chhattisgarh. Ten among the affected have already recovered.

Delhi: 1,154 cases, 24 deaths

Delhi has reported 1,154 coronavirus cases and 24 deaths till date. A total of 27 patients have also recovered from the disease.

Goa: 7 cases

Seven cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Goa. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had last week announced that the state government will conduct a door-to-door survey across the state in which enumerators will go to people and check whether they are experiencing symptoms similar to that of COVID-19 and their travel history.

Read | Over the last week, slight but ‘noticeable’ flattening of growth curve in coronavirus cases

Gujarat: 516 cases, 25 deaths

The number of people who contracted coronavirus in Gujarat has risen to 516, out of whom 25 have died. The municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Rajkot have made it compulsory for citizens to wear masks in public places, with effect from 6 am on April 13. Violation of the order will follow a penalty up to Rs 5,000 or imprisonment up to 3 years.

Haryana: 185 cases, 3 deaths

Haryana has reported 185 cases and three deaths due to COVID-19 till date.

Himachal Pradesh: 32 cases, 1 death

Till date, 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death has been reported from Himachal Pradesh.

Jammu and Kashmir: 245 cases, 4 deaths

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 245 cases and four deaths due to COVID-19.

Jharkhand: 19 cases, 2 deaths

Jharkhand has reported 19 coronavirus cases and two deaths so far. Several complaints of irregularities in food grains distribution were reported from various districts in the state. Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed all DC’s to constitute a special monitoring team to conduct surprise checks of PDS shops, take strict action against the erring dealers.

Karnataka: 232 cases, 6 deaths

The state has reported 232 cases of coronavirus and 6 deaths so far. In Karnataka, the number of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases have surpassed those linked to foreign returnees and their contacts for the first time after 33 cases with no foreign travel history were recorded since April 10. As of April 12, the total number of cases linked to foreign returnees and their contacts stand at 98 while the cases that are considered domestic like the Tabligi Jamaat cluster and a Mysuru pharma firm cluster have hit 128 on Sunday.

Kerala: 364 cases, 2 deaths

Kerala has reported 364 cases of coronavirus and 2 deaths so far. On six of the last 10 days beginning April 3, the state, which has several identified hotspots of the disease, has seen only single-digit increases in the numbers of daily new cases. The recovery rate of positive cases too, has been higher in Kerala compared to other states and the national average. Until March 26, Kerala had the largest number of positive cases in India, following by Maharashtra. In the days since then, the theatre of COVID-19 has shifted to other states. New hotspots with a sudden spurt in cases have emerged elsewhere in the country, even as the emergence of new cases in Kerala has progressed slowly.

Ladakh: 15 cases

There are 15 cases of coronavirus in Ladakh. 10 patients have already recovered.

Madhya Pradesh: 564 cases, 36 deaths

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 564 cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths till date.

Maharashtra: 1,985 cases, 149 deaths

With 1,985 cases and 149 deaths due to COVID-19, Maharashtra has the maximum number of coronavirus in the country. Dharavi in Mumbai reported its fifth coronavirus-related death on Monday. Spread over 2.4 sq km, Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, is among the most densely packed human habitations on the planet. Once cases of novel coronavirus infection started appearing here, the density of population sparked fears of community transmission. Ensuring people stay inside the 10 feet-by-10 rooms they share with nine or 10 others is proving to be a nightmare for the police and health administration. The total number of infections in Dharavi is 47

Manipur: 2 cases

Two cases of novel coronavirus have been reported from Manipur.

Mizoram: 1 case

Mizoram has one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Nagaland 1 case

A man from Nagaland tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday, the first case to be reported from the state, an official said. The man with coronavirus-like symptoms was admitted to a hospital in Assam’s Guwahati, where he tested positive for COVID-19, the official said. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted that a private hospital in Dimapur referred a patient to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital after he was found with symptoms of COVID-19. He has tested positive and is undergoing treatment.

Odisha: 54 cases, 1 death

Odisha has a relatively low coronavirus-positive case load at 54 cases and has reported one death so far. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier announced that the statewide lockdown will continue till April 30.

Puducherry: 7 cases

The union territory of Puducherry has seven cases of coronavirus.

Punjab: 151 cases, 11 deaths

Punjab has reported 151 cases of COVI-19 and 11 deaths.

Rajasthan: 804 cases, 3 deaths

Rajasthan has reported 804 cases and three deaths due to COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu: 1,043 cases, 11 deaths

With eleven deaths due to COVID-19, Tamil Nadu has 1,043 cases of coronavirus, the second-highest number after Maharashtra.

Telangana: 504 cases, 9 deaths

There are 504 COVID-19 cases in Telangana and nine deaths.

Tripura: 2 cases

There are two COVID-19 case in Tripura.

Uttarakhand: 35 cases

Thirty-five cases have been reported in the state so far.

Uttar Pradesh: 483 cases, 5 deaths

Uttar Pradesh has 483 cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths due to the infection. 46 people have recovered from the disease.

West Bengal: 152 cases, 7 deaths

Around 152 cases of coronavirus and five deaths have been reported from West Bengal.

Over 1.8 million affected worldwide, China reports highest number of new cases in six weeks

Across the world, over 1.8 million people have been infected with coronavirus, while over 1,14,000 have died. The United States has over 5,50,000 confirmed cases, the highest in the world, and the maximum number of fatalities. While Britain’s death toll due to coronavirus surpassed 10,000 on Monday, China reported the highest number of new daily cases in almost six weeks. As the overall death toll in France neared 14,000, slightly fewer people were reported to have been admitted into intensive care, giving health officials a reason to grasp for good news. Italy, one of the worst-hit by the virus, reported the lowest number of deaths in three weeks. At least 19,899 people have died due to coronavirus in the country.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd