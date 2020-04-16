Govt to NGOs getting foreign aid: File report on virus fight every month

That earlier letter indicated the broad areas in which the nonprofits could offer support, including setting up community kitchens for migrants and the homeless. That earlier letter indicated the broad areas in which the nonprofits could offer support, including setting up community kitchens for migrants and the homeless.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all nonprofit organisations with foreign contribution licences to update the government on their efforts towards containing the COVID-19 outbreak every month.

In a letter dated April 7, Sumant Singh, a director at the MHA, requested all NGOs that are allowed to receive funding from overseas under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010, to fill a form online to report their COVID-19 related activities by the 15th of every month.

This was the MHA’s second letter to nonprofits on controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus. On April 1, Additional Secretary Anil Malik wrote to NGOs requesting them to aid and supplement the efforts of the government and local administration in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

That earlier letter indicated the broad areas in which the nonprofits could offer support, including setting up community kitchens for migrants and the homeless, and providing shelter to homeless daily wage workers and the unemployed poor.

The request for assistance from nonprofit organisations comes after a concerted government crackdown on the social sector, which has seen overseas funding for NGOs fall significantly.

Over the last five years, the MHA has deregistered as many as 14,500 NGOs, and has, over the last three years, cancelled the foreign contribution licences of over 6,600 nonprofits for violations of the provisions of the FCRA.

During Parliament’s Winter Session last year, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha that FCRA-registered NGOs had received a total Rs 2,244.77 crore in 2018-19 (as on November 28) as compared to Rs 16,902.41 crore in 2017-18. NGOs, at that time, still had a month to file their annual reports.

The ministry’s outreach to the nonprofits came after the first meeting of one of the 11 Empowered Groups — headed by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant — set up to coordinate the COVID-19 related response activities of the private sector, NGOs, and international organisations.

