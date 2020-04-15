Firms producing hydroxycholoroquine tablets told to double output

Two pharmaceutical companies manufacturing hydroxycholoroquine in Silvassa in the Union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli (DNH) have been asked to boost production to 83 lakh tablets per day. (AP/File) Two pharmaceutical companies manufacturing hydroxycholoroquine in Silvassa in the Union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli (DNH) have been asked to boost production to 83 lakh tablets per day. (AP/File)

To cater to the requirement for hydroxycholoroquine tablets worldwide and within the country, two pharmaceutical companies manufacturing them in Silvassa in the Union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli (DNH) — Ipca Laboratories and Sun Pharma — have been asked to boost production to 83 lakh tablets per day, which is nearly double their daily production realisation.

The Ipca Laboratories, one of the world leaders in the production of hydroxychloroquine tablets, has its manufacturing units in Piparia and Athal village near Silvassa, headquarters of DNH, while Sun Pharma has a single manufacturing unit at Piparia village.

Dr VK Das, Director, DNH medical and health services, said, “At Athal plant of Ipca, daily production of hydroxychloroquine is 24 lakh tablets. We have asked them to increase the production to 48 lakh tablets per day. The second plant of Ipca at Piparia village produces 20 lakh tablets per day and have been told to make it 30 lakh per day. The Sun Pharma has been producing 6 lakh tablets per day and we have asked them to increase it to 10 lakh. Ipca is the world leader in the production of hydroxychloroquine tablets and exports it to over 10 countries. Both these companies will reach their target in the next 10 days. Ipca also produces the raw material required for manufacturing hydroxychloroquine tablets.”

The DNH health department has deployed their staff in these factories to monitor production. “We have also set a later target of producing one crore tablets per day. Once the the first target of 88 lakh tablets per day is met, then depending on the availability of raw material, the second target of one crore tablets will be undertaken. As per instructions from the Government of India, these companies have been told to send the tablets to countries where requirement is more,” added Das.

Ipca already supplies tablets and other medicines to countries, including the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Around 700 people work in the plants of Ipca in DNH, while more than 250 people work at Sun Pharma.

An Ipca official said on condition of anonymity, “Local people and migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra work in our plants. All the employees have been given passes by the company authorities in co-ordination with the local administration.”

