Govt officials can now track COVID-19 data with an app

A single platform for government officials to access all COVID-19 related data is being discussed by the “Technology and Data Management Empowered Group” under the Disaster Management Act. The group’s first meeting also brought together siloed developments of COVID-19 mobile applications under one application to be overseen by the National Informatics Center (NIC).

“This application will include a health self-assessment, authentic information, and also an alert system if you have been close to someone who has subsequently been tested positive. Because there is a large number of stakeholders in this, a combined data platform is also being attempted,” Group chairman IT Secretary Ajay Sawhney said.

The application will be launched on Thursday, said Sawhney. The group also includes Department of Telecommunications Secretary Anshu Prakash, ICMR Additional Director General GS Toteja, and Cabinet Secretariat Joint Secretary Bharat Khera.

Last week, the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of the IT Ministry and Niti Aayog launched the Corona Kavach mobile application, which uses both GPS and Bluetooth to warn people about areas where possible contact with COVID-19 could be. The location of treatment for any positive case — from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) — were uploaded to the application’s server.

After a possible contact to this location is suspected, a test is suggested and suspects are contacted by local authorities. However, the application is no longer available.

Karnataka also has a GPS-enabled Corona Watch application with spots visited by corona patients as well as a quarantine monitoring application. Pune and Tamil Nadu have a quarantine monitoring application, and Maharashtra has a contact tracing application.

