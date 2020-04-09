Hiding travel info: Male nurse who tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat booked

The 33-year-old male nurse, who was posted in the isolation ward of the hospital for suspected COVID-19 patients, tested positive Tuesday. (File) The 33-year-old male nurse, who was posted in the isolation ward of the hospital for suspected COVID-19 patients, tested positive Tuesday. (File)

Sabarkantha district police on Wednesday registered a criminal case against a nurse of Himmatnagar Civil Hospital who tested positive for COVID-19 for concealing his travelling history outside Gujarat. He has been booked under the provisions of IPC and The Epidemic Diseases Act for furnishing false information and doing an act which spreads the infection of a disease dangerous to life.

The case has been registered with ‘A’ division police station of Himmatnagar town.

The 33-year-old male nurse, who was posted in the isolation ward of the hospital for suspected COVID-19 patients, tested positive Tuesday. Following the test, the nurse was admitted at isolation ward of the hospital. At the same time, around 130 people who came in contact with the patient have either been put under institutional quarantine or home quarantine depending upon the level of their contact with the patient.

The patient has been booked on the basis of a complaint which stated that the accused did not furnish the details about his movement outside Gujarat to Rajasthan despite there being a notification in that regard. The accused is a native of Rajasthan.

Police sub-inspector S D Chavda who is investigating the case said, “The accused did not inform the authorities about his recent travelling history to Rajasthan. There is a notification in that regard and yet he did not inform. And so, he has been booked. We will take further action later on as the accused is admitted in hospital.”

