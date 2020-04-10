Coronavirus Global Updates, April 10: China reports fall in imported cases, UN chief says COVID-19 threatens peace

Protesters wave placards outside the GEO Aurora Processing Center to call for the release of detainees over concerns of the spread of the new coronavirus at the ICE facility Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Aurora, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Protesters wave placards outside the GEO Aurora Processing Center to call for the release of detainees over concerns of the spread of the new coronavirus at the ICE facility Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Aurora, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Coronavirus Latest Updates: China on Friday reported a fall in new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, particularly imported infections, which authorities feared could see a second wave of the disease as the travel restrictions in the country are lifted. The National Health Commission said 42 new cases were reported in the mainland on Friday, compared with 63 cases a day earlier, putting total infections at 81,907.

A man wears a mask against the spread of the new coronavirus in Mexico City, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) A man wears a mask against the spread of the new coronavirus in Mexico City, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Globally, the number of coronavirus cases rose to nearly 1.4 million, with the death toll around 95,000. More than 3,50,000 people have recovered from the virus infection till now globally. The US reported the highest number of cases, with the toll at 16,697. Meanwhile, Italy has the highest death toll at 18,279.

New York reports record increase in number of cases

For the third consecutive day, New York state reported an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, with 799 in a day. The total number of cases in the state now stands above 7,000. A total of 5,150 people have died in New York till now, according to John Hopkins University. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel in terms of the volume of patients and how sick people are,” said Dr. Jolion McGreevy, medical director of Mount Sinai Hospital’s emergency department. “It’s getting better, but it’s not like it’s going to just drop off overnight. I think it’s going to continue to slowly decline over the next weeks and months,” he added.

Also Read | UN flags concern to Govt Covid group: Need to fight targeting of certain sects

UN chief warns COVID-19 threatens global peace and security

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the UN Security Council on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic is threatening international peace and security — “potentially leading to an increase in social unrest and violence that would greatly undermine our ability to fight the disease”. The UN’s most powerful body, which has been silent on COVID-19 since it started circling the globe sickening and killing tens of thousands, issued its first brief press statement after the closed meeting.

Hospital personnel wave and photograph people participating in a “Headlights for Hope” event at Integris Baptist Health Center on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Oklahoma City, during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Hospital personnel wave and photograph people participating in a “Headlights for Hope” event at Integris Baptist Health Center on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Oklahoma City, during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

It expressed “support for all efforts of the secretary-general concerning the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to conflict-affected countries and recalled the need for unity and solidarity with all those affected”.

Don’t miss our Explained: Reading the containment plan

Guterres, who called for a cease-fire for all global conflicts on March 23, said the crisis has “hindered international, regional and national conflict resolution efforts, exactly when they are needed most.” He cited other pressing risks to global security from the pandemic — terrorists seeing an opportunity to strike, groups seeing how a biological terrorist attack might unfold, the erosion of trust in public institutions, economic instability, political tensions from postponing elections or referenda, uncertainty sparking further division and turmoil in some countries, and COVID-19 “triggering or exacerbating various human rights challenges”.

Crew member of cruise ship with virus cases dies in Florida

A crew member who was hospitalized for days after two ill-fated cruise ships with coronavirus patients were finally allowed to dock in Florida died on Thursday, officials said on Friday. Broward County Medical Examiner Craig Mallak confirmed the death of Wiwit Widarto, 50, of Indonesia.

A woman wearing a mask to avoid spread of the new coronavirus carries a lunch from a soup kitchen to her apartment, in a building in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) A woman wearing a mask to avoid spread of the new coronavirus carries a lunch from a soup kitchen to her apartment, in a building in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Widarto had tested positive for COVID-19, raising the Zaandam ship’s coronavirus-related death toll to four. The man died six days after the Zaandam and a sister ship docked in the Fort Lauderdale port after spending two weeks at sea rejected by South American ports, said Holland America Line spokesman Erik Elvejord. He had been taken to a Florida hospital the same day the ship docked.

Also Read | ICMR framing protocol for plasma therapy

Four elderly passengers had already died before the cruise ships arrived, and the medical examiner said earlier this week that three of those men tested positive for COVID-19. The fourth man’s death was caused by a viral infection.

China reports 42 new cases of coronavirus

China on Friday reported 42 new coronavirus cases, 38 of them imported, along with one additional death in the hardest-hit city of Wuhan. Another 1,169 suspected cases or those who tested positive but were not showing symptoms, were being monitored under isolation. China now has reported a total of 81,907 cases and 3,336 deaths from the virus.

Men wearing masks walk through a rain storm in New York’s Times Square, Thursday, April 9, 2020, during the coronavirus epidemic. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Men wearing masks walk through a rain storm in New York’s Times Square, Thursday, April 9, 2020, during the coronavirus epidemic. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Boris Johnson moved out of ICU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care, his office said on Friday. In a statement, a spokesman at 10 Downing Street said Johnson “has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery”.

Don’t miss from Explained: How should I clean and reuse my home-made face cover?

Johnson had been in intensive care for three days after his symptoms for coronavirus worsened. He tested positive for the virus two weeks ago and at first had only “mild” symptoms.

Netanyahu thanks India for delivering hydroxychloroquine to Israel

Taxi driver Nicolae Hent, wearing a protective mask, poses for a photograph before before starting work in New York, Monday, April 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Taxi driver Nicolae Hent, wearing a protective mask, poses for a photograph before before starting work in New York, Monday, April 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for rushing a five-tonne cargo of medicines, including anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, seen as a possible cure for COVID-19. “Thank you, my dear friend @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India, for sending Chloroquine to Israel. All the citizens of Israel thank you!”, Netanyahu said in a tweet Thursday evening.

Also Read | Random testing: Big spike in COVID-19 cases among patients with acute respiratory illness, shows ICMR research

The Israeli PM thanked India two days after a plane carrying materials used to make medicines for treating coronavirus patients arrived in Israel from India on Tuesday. The five tonne shipment included ingredients for drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, being seen worldwide as the best possible cure as of now for treating COVID-19 patients.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd