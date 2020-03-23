Coronavirus global updates LIVE: Angela Merkel in self-quarantine, Italy’s death toll more than 5,000

Coronavirus global updates LIVE: The global death toll due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to more than 14,000 on Monday, with more than 3 lakh people infected. More than 98,300 people have recovered so far, mostly of them from China. With cases continuing to rise, many countries have ordered a partial or complete lockdown, bringing daily life and businesses to a grinding halt.
German chancellor Angela Merkel quarantined herself after a doctor visiting her tested positive for the virus. “The Chancellor has decided to quarantine herself immediately at home. She will be tested regularly in the coming days… (and) fulfil her official business from home,” spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Italy’s death toll rose to 5,476 on Monday, with more than 59,000 people being affected in the country. The country is slowing industrial production nationwide, while the hardest-hit region of Lombardy banned any outdoor exercise not on personal property and set distance limits on dog-walking. Franco Locatelli, president of Italy’s Higher Health Council, said that with the new stringent measures announced this weekend, Italy had exhausted all the possible ways it could to limit personal and professional contact.
Highlights
New Zealand said on Monday it will move to its highest alert level imposing self-isolation, with all-non-essential services, schools and offices to be shut over the next 48 hours as the number of coronavirus cases more than double.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said these decisions will place the most significant restriction on New Zealanders' movements in modern history, but it was needed to save lives and slow the virus."We are all now preparing to go into self isolation as a nation," Ardern said in a news conference. (AP)
The US has seen a significant spike in coronavirus cases with the total confirmed infections jumping to nearly 34,000 while over 400 fatalities were recorded, even as one in every three Americans has been told to stay home. According to Worldometer, a website which compiles new cases of COVID-19, till Sunday evening at least 33,546 Americans, including Republican Senator from Kentucky Rand Paul, were confirmed infected with coronavirus while the death toll increased to 419. Paul was the first Senator to have tested positive for coronavirus and he has gone into quarantine.
Meanwhile, at a news conference in the White House, President Donald Trump identified New York, California and Washington as the three major coronavirus hot spots. New York tops the list with more than 15,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 5,418 new cases added in the 24 hours alone. As many as 114 people in New York have died of which 58 were reported in a day. (PTI)
Tucked deep in the obituary for Charles Recka was an announcement that a Mass celebrating his 87 years of life ``will be held at a later date.'' Such notices are increasing amid the coronavirus pandemic, as an untold number of burials around the globe go forward with nothing more than a priest, a funeral home employee and a single loved one. While in some places, bodies of people who have died from COVID-19 are stacking up at hospitals and people are buried quickly in the clothes they died in, Recka's death from an unrelated long illness tells a different story: One of families whose grief just happened to arrive amid a pandemic that has them terrified to even share a church pew with loved ones, let alone hug them. (AP)
Asian markets were mostly in the red in early trade Monday despite massive economic stimulus efforts worldwide, with investors spooked by the relentless march of the coronavirus pandemic. The negative mood was fuelled by the failure of US lawmakers to agree on a trillion-dollar emergency package to help the reeling American economy.
The global death toll from the virus has surged past 14,300, with nearly a billion people confined and non-essential businesses shut in dozens of countries and growing fears about a recession. Wellington nosedived 9.3 percent as New Zealand announced a four-week lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong was down 3.7 per cent, Sydney dropped six per cent, Shanghai shed 2.5 per cent and Taiwan was off by 2.8 per cent. Singapore tanked 7.5 per cent, Jakarta lost four per cent, and Seoul was down 3.4 per cent. Tokyo, however, was up 0.5 per cent as a cheaper yen against the dollar boosted the market. (AP)
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the head of the state corrections officers union.
Weinstein, 68, has been placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, said Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.
Powers said he learned that the test came back positive on Sunday morning and is concerned about the corrections officers, who he said lack proper protective equipment. Several staff have been quarantined, Powers said. Read more
Anosmia, the loss of sense of smell, and ageusia, an accompanying diminished sense of taste, have emerged as peculiar telltale signs of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and possible markers of infection.
On Friday, British ear, nose and throat doctors, citing reports from colleagues around the world, called on adults who lose their senses of smell to isolate themselves for seven days, even if they have no other symptoms, to slow the disease’s spread. The published data is limited, but doctors are concerned enough to raise warnings.
“We really want to raise awareness that this is a sign of infection and that anyone who develops loss of sense of smell should self-isolate,” Professor Claire Hopkins, president of the British Rhinological Society, wrote in an email. “It could contribute to slowing transmission and save lives.” Read more