Coronavirus global updates LIVE: Angela Merkel in self-quarantine, Italy’s death toll more than 5,000

Coronavirus global updates LIVE: The global death toll due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to more than 14,000 on Monday, with more than 3 lakh people infected. More than 98,300 people have recovered so far, mostly of them from China. With cases continuing to rise, many countries have ordered a partial or complete lockdown, bringing daily life and businesses to a grinding halt.

German chancellor Angela Merkel quarantined herself after a doctor visiting her tested positive for the virus. “The Chancellor has decided to quarantine herself immediately at home. She will be tested regularly in the coming days… (and) fulfil her official business from home,” spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Italy’s death toll rose to 5,476 on Monday, with more than 59,000 people being affected in the country. The country is slowing industrial production nationwide, while the hardest-hit region of Lombardy banned any outdoor exercise not on personal property and set distance limits on dog-walking. Franco Locatelli, president of Italy’s Higher Health Council, said that with the new stringent measures announced this weekend, Italy had exhausted all the possible ways it could to limit personal and professional contact.