Faridkot’s first patient has 2 reasons to cheer – a negative test & a baby boy

The patient, a Forex agent and resident of Harindra Nagar, had first tested positive on April 3. (File) The patient, a Forex agent and resident of Harindra Nagar, had first tested positive on April 3. (File)

OVER A week after he tested positive for coronavirus, Faridkot’s first patient seems to be on the road to recovery. He has tested negative in his first round of re-tests, while one more needs to be done to confirm that he has recovered. But that’s not the only thing good news he got in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, his 32-year-old wife, gave birth to a baby boy.

The patient, a Forex agent and resident of Harindra Nagar, had first tested positive on April 3. Seventy-one of his contacts were tested, and while his wife, his 7-year-old daughter and parents tested negative, a 45-year-old friend of his tested positive. During contact tracing of the 45-year-old man, a 33-year-old man tested positive too. All three have no travel history.

Gynaecologist Dr Rupinder Dhaliwal delivered the baby. “Though his wife had tested negative, we followed all precautions,” said Dr Chandershekhar Kakkar, senior medical officer, Faridkot Civil Hospital.

A relative of the patient’s wife said, “The private nursing home where she was going earlier was not keen to deliver the baby as her husband had coronavirus. The administration suggested we go to the civil hospital. We are satisfied with the arrangements there. Our notions about a civil hospital was broken today.”

The first patient had been suffering from fever since March 21, and went to Ludhiana’s private hospitals on March 30 but was refused admission. He was admitted in Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital on April 1.

The two other patients are asymptomatic, due to which doctors are concerned that more people not showing symptoms could be carriers.

“Mistrianwali Gali has been declared as cluster zone and sampling of people who came in contact with the two positive patients of that area is being done,” said Kumar Saurabh, Faridkot DC.

The 33-year-old man from Mistrianwali Gali had done langar sewa, due to which 42 persons have been quarantined.

