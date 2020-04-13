To fight COVID-19 outbreak, CEC volunteers to take 30% salary cut

Earlier, the Union Cabinet last week cleared a 30 per cent salary cut for all Members of Parliament (MPs), including the Prime Minister and Union Ministers, for a year. (Express file photo/Arul Horizon) Earlier, the Union Cabinet last week cleared a 30 per cent salary cut for all Members of Parliament (MPs), including the Prime Minister and Union Ministers, for a year. (Express file photo/Arul Horizon)

To help the government fight the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashoka Lavasa and Sushil Chandra on Monday volunteered to take 30% cut in basic salary for a year, according to an official release.

“At present, the country, as the rest of the world, is grappling with COVID-19 pandemic. It is evident that the government, along with other agencies, is engaged in the mammoth task of controlling the spread of this pandemic and taking various measures to manage and minimise its impact on public health and the national economy. The numerous steps being taken by the government and civil society organisations require vast resources for which contribution from all sources, including reducing the burden of salaries on the exchequer, might be helpful,” the release read.

“In view of the foregoing, commission has decided to contribute in the form of voluntary reduction of 30 per cent of the basic salary paid by the election commission of India to chief election commissioner Sunil Arora and elections commissioners Ashoka Lavasa and Sushil Chandra for a period of one year commencing 1st April 2020,” the release added.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet last week cleared a 30 per cent salary cut for all Members of Parliament (MPs), including the Prime Minister and Union Ministers, for a year.

In addition, the government also decided to suspend all MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) funds — under which each elected MP gets Rs 5 crore annually for development work in his/ her constituency — for two financial years starting April 1. The money from the MPLADS funds — nearly Rs 8,000 crore — will go to the Consolidated Fund of India, which, the government said, will be used in the battle against COVID-19.

The government said the President, Vice-President, and state governors have also decided to take a 30 per cent salary cut for a year.

