Coronavirus: After raagi’s death in Amritsar, two direct contacts test positive

AFTER CELEBRATED raagi Nirmal Singh Khalsa passed away after being detected with coronavirus on Thursday, Amritsar has reported three fresh cases, of which one has no history of travel or direct contact with an infected person.

Two of the three new COVID-19 patients — an 80-year-old woman and another raagi — had come in contact with Khalsa. However, what is worrying district health authorities is the third new case.

The patient is a man who runs a small shop in an area near Batala Road, a congested part of the city. All persons who came in direct contact with him has been isolated.

“It may be a case of community spread because the person has no travel history. He was not in direct contact with any COVID-19 patient,” said civil surgeon Amritsar Prabhdeep Kaur Johal.

“We have isolated five family members including his wife, two sons and grandson. We have sanitised the area. Samples of family members has been sent for tests,” he added.

Even in Khalsa’s case, it was not immediately clear how contracted the infection, though he had a travel history to Chandigarh on March 19.

Report of five direct contacts of Khalsa have tested negative, while reports of another three are pending.

