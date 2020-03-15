From sports stars to politicians: Celebrities who tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are among those who tested positive for the coronavirus (AP) Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are among those who tested positive for the coronavirus (AP)

The coronavirus, which has now been declared a pandemic, has spread to over 135 countries and claimed over 5,300 lives. First detected in the Chinese province of Wuhan, the COVID-19 has infected nearly 1.5 lakh people including celebrities, politicians and sport players.

Even as governments around the world struggle to contain the coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities are falling victim to the infection.

Here’s a list of world leaders, sports players, and celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his wife Maria Begona Gomez Fernandez arrive ahead of the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan June 27, 2019. (File Photo: REUTERS) Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his wife Maria Begona Gomez Fernandez arrive ahead of the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan June 27, 2019. (File Photo: REUTERS)

Spain’s government said Saturday that the wife of wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The government said Begona Gomez and the prime minister are in good health. Two ministers of Sanchez’s Cabinet, the minister of equality and the minister of regional affairs, had already tested positive earlier this week. The other members of the Cabinet have tested negative.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra. (Reuters) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra. (Reuters)

In Canada, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, President Justin Trudeau’s wife, tested positive for the virus Thursday after complaining of mild illness. Last week she had traveled to Britain with her daughter and with the prime minister’s mother, Margaret Trudeau, to take part in a charity event. She was part of a panel with former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard.

President Justin Trudeau will remain in isolation for the next two weeks, his office said in a statement, as will some members of his Cabinet. Several other Canadian politicians who feel ill, including members of his Cabinet and Jagmeet Singh, leader of an opposition party, have also voluntarily quarantined themselves.

British junior health minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating. Dorries said she took “all the advised precautions” as soon as she was told of her diagnosis. Another British Cabinet minister, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the international development secretary, came into close contact with Dorries and was self-isolating.

Australia’s minister for home affairs, Peter Dutton, announced that he had tested positive for the virus.

In Italy, where there is a nationwide lockdown and where cases have risen to more than 15,000, Nicola Zingaretti, leader of the governing coalition’s Democratic Party, said he had tested positive last week. Some members of that country’s Parliament have been quarantined.

A medic conducts screening of a patient as part of a precautionary measure for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, at a government-run hospital in New Delhi (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) A medic conducts screening of a patient as part of a precautionary measure for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, at a government-run hospital in New Delhi (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Several of Iran’s senior government officials, including the deputy health minister, have also been found to have the virus. Two vice presidents, several ministers and dozens of parliament members were among the infected.

Iranian state media also reported that Mohammad Mirmohammadi, 71, a member of the Expediency Council, which advises Iran’s supreme leader, had died from the virus. It was unclear how recently the adviser had been in contact with the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 80.

President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., March 7, 2020 President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., March 7, 2020

There were growing concerns that the two world leaders may have contracted the pathogen, when they met earlier this month. Bolsonaro was a guest of Trump at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last weekend, along with an entourage including his press secretary, who later tested positive.

Tom Hanks shared a photo with Rita Wilson on Instagram. Tom Hanks shared a photo with Rita Wilson on Instagram.

Tom Hanks was in Australia for the shooting of Elvis Presley biopic when he was tested for the virus. His actress-singer wife Rita Wilson is also down with the infection. The duo is undergoing treatment and are taking “one day at a time.”

NBA player Rudy Gobert had joked with members of the media on Monday when he touched all the mics and recording devices reporters had placed on the table in front of him as he left a news conference. On Wednesday night he became ‘Patient Zero’ for the NBA in the coronavirus crisis.

Rudy Gobert jokes with members of the media on Monday. (Twitter/screengrab) Rudy Gobert jokes with members of the media on Monday. (Twitter/screengrab)

Utah Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell, has also been tested positive. The NBA has now suspended the season.

Arsenal manager Mike Arteta Arsenal manager Mike Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Premier League club said. The club’s Hale End training centre has been temporarily closed. Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has also tested positive for the virus. Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy has self-isolated himself after a relative of his is suspected to carry the virus. It is now being reported that he and his family members have tested negative.

Juventus player Daniele Rugani has also been tested positive. “You’ve read the news, so I want to reassure everyone who’s worried about me, I’m fine,” Rugani said on Twitter.

European football leagues have suspended their fixture calendar for a few weeks in compliance with the health advisory to avoid large gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies)

