Two test positive for coronavirus in Noida

Two Noida residents tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Two Noida residents tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Two Noida residents tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. The total number of cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar has now climbed to 3.

According to officials, a woman who was admitted to the isolation ward of Noida’s District Hospital was tested positive after her samples came back. The woman had a travel history to France. Samples of another resident, who officials said had travelled to France and China, were also found to be positive.

The families of the two patients have been put under quarantine. The residential society in which the woman lives is being fumigated and advisories are being issued to residents. A similar exercise is underway at the corporate office at which the man was employed.

The district medical team had set up 400 isolation wards at the newly-constructed District Hospital building in Noida’s Sector 29. In view of the outbreak, the district administration had earlier cancelled leaves of government officials in order to maintain staff.

