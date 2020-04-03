Coronavirus cases in Andhra Prdadesh rise to 161

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to get two more testing centers and an adequate number of PPEs (Personal Protection Equipment) for the hospitals amid the surge The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to get two more testing centers and an adequate number of PPEs (Personal Protection Equipment) for the hospitals amid the surge

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 161 on Friday with 12 new cases being reported overnight. A high alert has been sounded in the Nellore district where 32 cases have been reported.

The number of cases rose in the state after people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz in mid-March tested positive. Officials said that of the 161 cases, 150 are linked to the congregation.

While Krishna district has reported 23 cases, Guntur has reported 20 cases. Prakasam district has reported 17 cases while Kadapa has reported 19 cases. Anantapur, 2; Chittoor, 9; East Godavari, 9; Kurnool 1; Visakhapatnam 14; West Godavari, 15. A foreign-returnee who was tested positive was treated at the government hospital at Kakinada and was discharged today morning.

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to get two more testing centers and an adequate number of PPEs (Personal Protection Equipment) for the hospitals amid the surge. Testing labs would come up in Guntur and Kadapa, taking the total to six. The State has testing facilities in Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kakinada, and Ananthapur. Work is in progress at Visakhapatnam for another center. The new lab at Guntur will start functioning from Friday while the Kadapa lab will start from Saturday, State Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth said.

At a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Thursday night, it was decided to supply 2,500 PPEs to the hospital treating COVID patients. Talks are also on with 90 GSM non-oven fabric suppliers for the manufacturing of PPEs.

