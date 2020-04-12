New coronavirus cases emerge in Faridabad, Nuh; total in Haryana rises to 45

Nuh also recorded one new case of Coronavirus today, bringing the total number of cases in the district to 45, making it the highest in Haryana, followed by Gurgaon at 32.

(Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Nuh also recorded one new case of Coronavirus today, bringing the total number of cases in the district to 45, making it the highest in Haryana, followed by Gurgaon at 32.(Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Two more people have tested positive for Coronavirus in Faridabad, while 2 others have recovered, district administration officials said on Sunday.

“The two people who have tested positive are — a city resident, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi, and the son of another person who had attended the same gathering who had tested positive earlier. The man’s sample had been taken after his father tested positive. The district now has 31 cases of Coronavirus, of which 26 are active,” said a district administration spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the two people who have recovered and been discharged, are a 54-year-old woman, who is the wife of an employee at a Noida firm, where several people had tested COVID-19 positive last month. Her husband and son had also tested positive. While her son was discharged with her today, her husband had recovered earlier this week.

Nuh also recorded one new case of Coronavirus today, bringing the total number of cases in the district to 45, making it the highest in Haryana, followed by Gurgaon at 32.

“The person who tested positive today is a relative of the truck driver who had recently travelled to Gujarat and was tested positive at the beginning of this month,” said a spokesperson of the district administration.

Five other people who came in contact with the same driver had also tested positive on Friday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd