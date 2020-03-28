Coronavirus: Bhopal journalist who attended former CM Kamal Nath’s press conference booked

Former ministers, Congress MLAs, bureaucrats, journalists, including those from Delhi, and staff of government’s publicity wing had attended the press conference addressed by Kamal Nath before his resignation. (File) Former ministers, Congress MLAs, bureaucrats, journalists, including those from Delhi, and staff of government’s publicity wing had attended the press conference addressed by Kamal Nath before his resignation. (File)

A week after he attended a press conference addressed by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath before his resignation, a Bhopal-based journalist, who later tested positive for COVID-19, has been booked for endangering the life of others.

A case under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) was filed against the 55-year-old journalist in Shyamla Hills Police Station.

The journalist’s daughter had returned recently from London via Delhi. She tested positive on March 22 and her father on March 25. Both are undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Bhopal.

Even after his daughter tested positive, the journalist allegedly moved around and despite being tested positive, he wanted another confirmatory test arguing that he did not show any symptoms of the disease. He took his son to the press conference held at the CM House. The son had travelled with his sister on the Shatabdi train from Delhi. The son, his mother and six others including maid, have tested negative.

Former ministers, Congress MLAs, bureaucrats, journalists, including those from Delhi, and staff of government’s publicity wing had attended the press conference addressed by Kamal Nath before his resignation.

The journalist went to Vidhan Sabha after the press conference. Though the assembly proceedings lasted for only a few minutes, he met many people there. Other journalists, who attended the presser, have been asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

