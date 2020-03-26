Coronavirus: Batch of 277 evacuated from Iran, kept in Army’s isolation facility in Jodhpur

Workers line up the luggage of Indians who were airlifted from Italy, at the airport in New Delhi (File/PTI photo) Workers line up the luggage of Indians who were airlifted from Italy, at the airport in New Delhi (File/PTI photo)

Another batch of Indians evacuated from Iran, one of the countries worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, landed at Jodhpur on Wednesday. The evacuees have been isolated in a facility set by the Indian Army under the aegis of the Southern Command.

The Army, Navy and the Air Force are either currently operating or have kept ready 15 isolation facilities across the country.

An Army official said, “The 277 evacuees from Iran arrived at Jodhpur airport on Wednesday. A preliminary screening was conducted at the airport upon arrival and thereafter, the evacuees were shifted to the Army Wellness Facility established in Jodhpur Military Station. The Army, in coordination with the Rajasthan State Medical authorities and civil administration, Jodhpur, has made adequate medical and administrative arrangements to cater for a comfortable stay and provide prophylactic medical support. The facility has a dedicated team of Army doctors, who will be constantly monitoring the health parameters of the evacuees for the duration of their stay.”

The Army had set up the first isolation facility at Manesar, where the first batch of Indian citizens evacuated from Wuhan in China were quarantined.

Subsequently, one more facility was set by the Army at Jaisalmer, and one each by the Navy at Mumbai and by the Indian Air Force at Hindon. Subsequently, 11 more facilities were kept ready. These facilities are at Jodhpur, Kolkata and Chennai by the Army, Visakhapatnam and Kochi by the Navy and at Bengaluru, Kanpur, Jaisalmer, Jorhat and Gorakhpur and Dundigal near Hyderabad by the IAF.

