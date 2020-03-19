Coronavirus: Delhi govt shuts restaurants, outlaws gathering of more than 20 people

Delhi Chief Minister addresses the media on Coronavirus on Monday. (Twitter/@AamAadmiParty) Delhi Chief Minister addresses the media on Coronavirus on Monday. (Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)

Restaurants in the national capital will remain closed at least till March 31, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Thursday, announcing a fresh set of restrictions, including outlawing gatherings of more than 20 people, to contain the spread of coronavirus.

For the time being, home delivery and takeaway facility will continue to be available in restaurants extending such facilities, Kejriwal told a press conference, following a review meeting with Lt Governor Anil Baijal and other Cabinet ministers and senior officials of the administration.

The government has also decided that home quarantine will be allowed only after stamping on hand, so that people at large are aware of the presence of any such individual in public spaces in violation of guidelines. In fact, Kejriwal said the government may have to register FIR and arrest such violators.

The official statement released by the L-G office also laid emphasis on the need to abide by home quarantine norms. “Neighbours of all home quarantine people be informed for active vigilance. RWA office bearers, neighbours may be informed about the persons under home quarantine in that residential complex/area. A workable mechanism to make the neighbours/people aware may be devised. FIR for violation of conditions by Home Quarantine person under section 188 of IPC as prescribed under Regulation 18 of the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 issued by Health & Family Department,” the statement said.

Appealing to people to stay indoors as much as possible, Kejriwal said: “A decision has been taken to shut all restaurants in the city. However, takeaway and home delivery facilities will be available. Also, all educational institutes will be shut. Both teaching and non-teaching staff will be working from home. These arrangements will be in place till March 31.”

On the Shaheen Bagh sit-in against CAA and NRC, which remains in place, Kejriwal reiterated the ban is applicable on all gatherings, be it religious, family, social, political or cultural. Specifically asked on why he is not reaching out to the protesters directly, he responded: “Mere haath mai toh kuch nahi hai.”

Meanwhile, the statement issued by Baijal’s office also said, “It was agreed that all activities of the Delhi government be segregated into essential/non-essential and all non-essential activities shall remain suspended.” Touching on this, Kejriwal said the list of such non-essential services will be announced on Friday.

Delhi has registered 10 corona positive cases so far, out of which, two were discharged. Those who remain under medical supervision are also stable, Kejriwal said. Out of the 768 beds designated for quarantine purposes, 57 are occupied while out of 550 beds for treating those showing symptoms 40 are occupied. In cases of Union government-run hospitals, 95 out of 67 beds for treatment purposes are occupied, Kejriwal informed.

The CM also urged private sector firms to also allow employees to work from home.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd