Covid-19: Army vacate Jodhpur and Jaisalmer accommodations, to turn into quarantine facilities

Nearly two battalions of Army troops vacated their living accommodation in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur and Jaisalmer, as the Army stepped up its efforts to arrange quarantine facilities in view of the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

The total capacity of all three facilities at Manesar, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur is approximately 1600.

A senior officer at the Army Headquarters in New Delhi said that all possible arrangements have been made to make the stay of those being quarantined comfortable.

“The facilities include hygienic living and dining facilities, outdoor and indoor sports facilities, entertainment and even the facility for performing religious rituals,” the officer informed.

Until now, 372 evacuees have been treated at Manesar and at least 82 are under quarantine. Whereas, at Jaisalmer, 289 citizens who were evacuated from Iran, are under quarantine from March 15. Additional 195 Indian citizens are on their way to Jaisalmer today for quarantine, Army officials added.

Meanwhile, all cadets and personnel in National Defence Academy (NDA) Khadakvasla, have been briefed and sensitized about the causes and symptoms of coronavirus by the local Military Hospital’s Commanding Officer and have also been advised in ensuring personal hygiene.

All large public gatherings, celebrations, mass activities, visits to crowded places, guest lectures and movies have been suspended for the Cadets and staff till further orders. All educational tours and outdoor hikes have also been cancelled.

“The cadets are being closely monitored for any symptoms by their Divisional Officers, seniors, and civilian instructors,” an official said. Visitors to the NDA are also not permitted henceforth, whether it is parents or the general public.

The Army has also debunked social media reports about a member of the Military Institute of Technology ( MILIT) and Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) campus in Pune having tested for Covid-19.

“No symptoms associated with coronavirus have been detected in any personnel of MILIT/DIAT. All necessary arrangements are in place to regulate screening of individuals reporting with cough, cold and fever in conjunction with medical authorities,” a defence spokesperson said.

