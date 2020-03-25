Coronavirus: Andhra strengthens medical facilities to test 1,000 samples per day

The infrastructure and facilities would also be upgraded to ensure that the labs can function round the clock. (Representational) The infrastructure and facilities would also be upgraded to ensure that the labs can function round the clock. (Representational)

In a bid to strengthen medical facilities in the state, the Andhra Pradesh government has released funds to increase the combined capacity of the Viral Research and Diagnostics Labs at seven medical colleges to test 1,000 samples per day.

Special Chief Secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy said that Rs 5 lakhs per lab was being initially released to purchase lab consumables and safety utilities like personal protective equipment. The infrastructure and facilities would also be upgraded to ensure that the labs can function round the clock. The seven medical colleges have also been asked to hire manpower who will be entrusted with the task of testing samples in the coming days.

“The college principals have been told to start recruitment in coordination with the microbiology department heads. This is a part of the necessary measures we are taking for containment and prevention of the spread of Covid-19. In view of the increase of suspected cases in the state, the immediate objective of the government is to increase the combined capacity of the VRDL to test 1000 samples per day so that there is no delay in identifying the infected persons,’’ an official said.

The government has also appointed nodal officers for VRDLs and has directed them to report any shortage or lack of equipment in advance to the CEO of Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, so that it can be purchased on an emergency basis.

In another significant decision, the Director of Medical Education (DME) has been instructed by the government to depute research scientists, research assistants, and lab technicians from other medical colleges where VRDL labs are not available to the VRDL labs at medical colleges in Vizag, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Anantapur and YSR Kadapa districts, on a temporary basis.

“Till we recruit more manpower for the VRD labs, we have requested that the researchers and lab technicians working at other colleges and institutions to be sent to the VRDLs at the seven medical colleges,’’ the official said.

In another initiative, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requested a group of ministers to visit the areas where Covid-19 positive cases were found. Andhra has reported seven cases so far.

“Health, revenue, police and other officials are requesting people to stay indoors to enforce the lockdown. We are also joining them from today to ask people to stay indoors till March 31,’’ Health Minister Alla K Srinivas said.

The ministers including Mutthamsetti Srinivas and Kurasala Kannababu visited Visakhapatnam today. They will also visit other districts where Covid-19 positive cases were found.

“In Visakhapatnam, the spread of the virus is in the second stage and it has to be controlled. So far, three positive cases have been registered in Visakhapatnam and the district officials have identified Seethammadhara, Gajuwaka, and Anakapalle as high-risk zones, as these places have more numbers of foreign returnees. Strict action will be taken against those who defy the rules and come on roads without valid reason,” the health minister said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd