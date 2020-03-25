Airline staffer, family harassed, aviation minister says help those at forefront

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that he has urged the authorities concerned to “extend all possible help, support and protection to airline staff and their families, including to those who are in self-quarantine”. (File) Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that he has urged the authorities concerned to “extend all possible help, support and protection to airline staff and their families, including to those who are in self-quarantine”. (File)

As multiple cases emerge of airline staff being ostracised and harassed as airlines take part in rescue operations in coronavirus-affected countries and people flying in reporting positive for the virus, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday stated that he has urged the authorities concerned to “extend all possible help, support and protection to them and their families, including to those who are in self-quarantine”.

Puri tweeted, “Deeply distressed to know that some aviation professionals who have been at the forefront of India’s efforts to prevent & contain the spread of Coronavirus & even rescue fellow citizens from COVID19 around the world are being harassed by their neighbours, RWAs & others…. I respect the selfless commitment & determination of our professionals & have requested concerned authorities…”

On Tuesday, Kolkata Police ordered a probe and said strict action will be taken against those found guilty after a crew member of an airline took to social media alleging harassment to her and her mother by neighbours and shopkeepers in the city’s Thakurpukur area.

In the video, which went viral shortly after it was posted, the woman said people in her locality have labelled her as a coronavirus-infected person.

The woman also said neighbours turn up at her home when she is not there to harass her mother and local shopkeepers refuse to sell goods to them, fearing that they might contract the disease.

Taking cognizance, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma tweeted: “We will take legal action against persons discriminating against such heroes who fight for us! I have asked for a report in the matter & action will be taken if any police personnel is found wanting, Sharma tweeted.

With PTI inputs

