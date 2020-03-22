Coronavirus: 3 more test positive in Mohali district

With three more cases, the district has recorded a total of four positive cases in the last two days. With three more cases, the district has recorded a total of four positive cases in the last two days.

Three more cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) surfaced in the district after two women and a man tested positive on Saturday. One of the women is the elder sister of the 69-year-old woman who was tested positive on Friday while a 23-year-old woman who was tested positive is the riend of Chandigarh-based woman who was the first case in the Tricity.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjeet Singh, said that the 74-year-old woman residing in Phase 3-A who tested positive on Saturday is ths sister of 69-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The woman was kept in isolation at Fortis hospital by the district health authorities. Dr Singh said that both the patients were responding positively and there were very good chances of their recovery.

As for the woman’s son who was living with both his mother and aunt, Dr Singh said that the samples of the man were sent but tested negative and e was kept in an isolation ward in civil hospital in Phase VI.

However, the police booked both the women who were tested positive and their son under sections 188 (disobedience of orders duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Dr Singh said that the 28-year-old woman residing in Phase V, the friend of the Chandigarh woman who was the first case of COVID-19 in the Tricity, too tested positive on Saturday. The woman works at the showroom run by the family of the Chandigarh-based woman who was tested positive three days ago. The woman had gone to Amritsar airport to receive her friend. She was kept in isolation at Civil Hospital in Phase VI.

“She came in contact with Chandigarh-based woman and we kept her in quarantine during the follow-up of the case,” Dr Singh said.

The third case was reported from Sector 69 where a 42-year-old man was tested positive for the disease. The man had a travel history to the UK. He landed in India on March 12.

“He was sent to GMCH, Sector 16, Chandigarh and was in isolation,” Dr Singh added.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that people should not pay any heed to rumours and take precautions besides avoiding socialising in order to stem the disease.

The DC also made it clear that home quarantine doesn’t mean that a person is symptomatic or is coronavirus positive. It is just a precautionary measure. “The District Administration is engaged in providing top-notch medical facilities to the people undergoing treatment for coronavirus besides making sure that the rumours are not spread,” the DC added.

So far, the district administration has put 180 people in home quarantine.

3 test negative, 5 results awaited in Tricity

Three people, including a young female resident of Chandigarh with travel history to the USA, a young male resident of Mohali with travel history to New Zealand and another young male resident with travel history to Canada have tested negative for the disease and have been discharged and home quarantined.

However, the test results of at least seven more individuals who may have COVID-19 have ben admitted and tested in the three isolation wards in Chandigarh. Their test results are awaited. Out of these, five residents are from the Tricity and two from Punjab. A young female resident from Panchkula with travel history to the UK has been admitted to the isolation ward at GMSH-16, a female child from Mohali has been admitted to PGIMER and an elderly male resident with no travel history has been admitted to GMCH-32.

Two more cases who might have COVID-19 are secondary contacts of the first COVID-19 patient reported in the Tricity. These include a young female resident of Mohali and a young male resident of Chandigarh. In all, 11 samples were sent to the PGIMER testing laboratory on Saturday.

Furthermore, 36 more passengers were put under surveillance in Chandigarh, taking the total number of passengers under surveillance to 434.

Home quarantined contacts

Meanwhile, the domestic helper who worked for the family of the first COVID-19 patient has also been home quarantined in Mohali with her family and is reportedly asymptomatic. Apart from that, another contact of the first patient, who tested negative for the disease after being isolated at GMCH 32 and was subsequently sent back home to be self-quarantined, claims that the administration has not dealt well with those who have been identified to be home quarantined. “I wish they were clearer with their instructions instead of being aggressive,” the contact said.

However, a source from the administration has stated that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure that home quarantines are conducted in a proper manner and people are being treated fairly to ensure that the pandemic is not spread further. “As for the marking of the home quarantined houses, it has been done to ensure others stay away from places where they get exposed to the virus. It is for their good,” the source said.

A total of 185 people have been home quarantined in Chandigarh. As a precautionary measure, N P Sharma, GM of Smart City Limited, has also been home quarantined. His son is believed to be a primary contact with the first COVID 19 patient of the Tricity.

Training activity

On Saturday, as part of ongoing awareness and training activities conducted by the administration, 28 personnel — eight hotel staff of Parkview, four from Housing Board, four from Panchayat Bhawan, two from state transport authority and 10 sanitation workers from PGIMER were trained for handling suspects at quarantine facilities in the city. See also, page 2 & 3

