Coronavirus: 251 new cases with Tablighi link, Tamil Nadu reports 100 in one day

According to numbers officially released by the public health department late Thursday, 1,026 people from Maharashtra who had attended the Delhi congregation have been traced. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) According to numbers officially released by the public health department late Thursday, 1,026 people from Maharashtra who had attended the Delhi congregation have been traced. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Several states on Friday reported 251 fresh coronavirus cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, with a majority of them from Tamil Nadu.

TAMIL NADU

Tamil Nadu reported 102 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and of them 100 are linked to people who attended the congregation in Delhi. The fresh cases pushed the number of positive cases to 411, of which 364 are those who attended the congregation. State health secretary Beela Rajesh said, “A total of 1,200 people who travelled to Delhi in this regard have tested positive, 303 people tested negative and results are pending for some.”

KARNATAKA

Three of the four new cases reported are people who participated in the event, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state with links to the congregation to 15. The three new cases are that of a 70-year-old man and two youths in their 20s from Belagavi region. Swab samples of 288 people who reportedly attended the congregation were collected, and of them 187 tested negative and 13 returned positive. “Results for another 88 samples are awaited,” Karnataka minister S Suresh Kumar said.

ASSAM

Four more people, all of whom attended the congregation, tested positive. Of the 20 positive cases, 16 are people who attended the event. Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh had reported one positive case each in connection to the Delhi event. Four family members of the patient in Arunachal Pradesh tested negative, CM Pema Khandu tweeted on Friday.

UTTAR PRADESH

Forty more people linked to the Tablighi congregation tested positive on Friday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in UP rose to 174, of which 47 are linked to the congregation.

TELANGANA & ANDHRA

Telangana reported 75 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, all linked to people who attended the congregation. The number of cases in the state reached 229 and the death toll hit 11 on Friday. In Andhra Pradesh, the number of cases rose to 161 with 12 new cases. The government has decided to add two more testing centres in Guntur and Kadapa.

PUNJAB

Two persons who attended the congregation tested positive, taking the total number to 12.

RAJASTHAN

Thirty-two people tested positive in the state and 16 of them had attended the congregation. The total number of cases in the state has reached 168 and 31 of them are linked to the event.

GUJARAT

A 68-year old man, who was among the seven who tested positive from Ahmedabad Friday, was at the congregation. Police said he was part of a group of 27 Tablighi Jamaat members who came to Ahmedabad on March 12.

KERALA

Kerala reported nine fresh cases, and one of them had participated in the congregation. 157 people from Kerala had attended the event, and 3 of them have tested positive so far. The state so far has 295 COVID-19 cases. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that the state will start rapid testing and those who test negative will have to continue under observation as chances of such persons testing positive later cannot be ruled out.

UTTARAKHAND

Six persons linked to Tablighi Jamaat tested positive Friday, increasing the total number of cases in the state to 16. As many as 296 Tablighi Jamaat followers are in quarantine in the state.

MAHARASHTRA

Of 1,225 people from Maharashtra who visited the Tablighi Jamaat event, three new positive cases were reported on Monday , taking the total positive cases linked to event to 7. Across Maharashtra, 738 people who attended the event in Nizamuddin have been placed under quarantine. In Mumbai alone, 127 people have been traced and of them 105 were tested between Thursday and Friday. Health officials said that 192 people who had gone to the meet couldn’t be tracked.

