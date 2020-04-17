CSIR to begin testing of multi-purpose vaccine to boost immunity of Covid hosts

The World Health Organisation has said that a specific vaccine for the Covid-19 virus may take from one to one and a half years to develop. The World Health Organisation has said that a specific vaccine for the Covid-19 virus may take from one to one and a half years to develop.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will begin testing a vaccine to boost immunity for hosts of the Covid-19. The vaccine, known as the Mw vaccine (Mycobacterium w), is a multi-purpose vaccine and has proved successful in fighting leprosy in the country.

The bacterium was discovered in India and the Mw vaccine is considered a cousin to the BCG vaccine that is being discussed widely in relation to Covid-19.

“We will begin the testing any day now. We have received clearance from the Drug Controller of India. The vaccine helps in the sense that it boosts the immunity of the host and therefore assists the host in fighting the virus. It will take us a few weeks to test the vaccine,” said DG CSIR Dr.Shekhar Mande.

The World Health Organisation has said that a specific vaccine for the Covid-19 virus may take from one to one and a half years to develop.

Several countries which includes the US and China are working on vaccines to counter the highly contagious coronavirus that has affected over 21 lakh people across the globe and killed nearly 1.5 lakh. In India, over 13,000 people have been infected while 437 have died.

Dr. Mande had earlier pointed out that science agencies were still trying to determine how many strains of the virus exist in India, with as many as six to seven strains having been determined worldwide.

Several agencies, including NIV Pune as well as CCMB Hyderabad have been working on the genome sequencing of the virus to determine what strains exist in the country, how the virus is spread, at what speed it spreads, how fast it mutates and in what form and what the virus’ exact pathway is.

Dr.Mande pointed out that if the testing was successful, the Mw vaccine would help patients recuperate faster from the Covid-19 virus.

The CSIR has also been looking at the repurposing of various drugs to counter the virus.

