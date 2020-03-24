Cops crack down on those violating curfew

In Ludhiana, while police made grocery stores, chemists shut shop by 2 pm, there was still traffic on the roads. (Representational image) In Ludhiana, while police made grocery stores, chemists shut shop by 2 pm, there was still traffic on the roads. (Representational image)

While Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh imposed curfew across the state at 1 pm, people kept coming out on the roads in violation of the orders. Amritsar (Rural) police booked 45 persons for violating curfew order on Monday.

In the Jandiala Guru town of Amritsar district, some shopkeepers opened their shops even after police made them forcibly shut them down. Police registered a case under Section 188, 269 and 34 against the shopkeepers.

Tarn Taran deputy commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal was first to clamp down curfew in district after lockdown didn’t give desired results.

“There has been no relaxation in curfew till next orders. No one can come outside their homes or stand in streets. People should remain inside to protect themselves. Anyone in need can contact district administration,” said the DC.

In Ludhiana, while police made grocery stores, chemists shut shop by 2 pm, there was still traffic on the roads. Many youngsters were out on Pakhowal road and even in Model Town area, without helmets.

While city’s main roads emptied out by evening, there was still moving traffic on roads inside colonies. In Mansa, movement of people from villages towards the city area started in the morning hours, but after announcement of curfew, people were told to turn back.

Gursewak Singh Jawaharke, an Akali leader, said, “I think government offices should also be closed for a week, as many people make a plea that they have some work in a particular government office and hence come on road, this will not end gathering in public offices. In addition to this, what are government employees supposed to do in offices, when private offices, shops, malls are closed. Essential work can be done by employees from home as well.”

In Bathinda, people who were seen on roads were made to hold a pamphlet that read, ‘Main samaj da dushman haan… main ghar vich nahi rahanga ( I am an enemy of the society, I will not be at my home)’. They were told to hold the A4 size sheet with this message and their pictures were being clicked. SSP Ferozepur Bhupinder Singh said,

“There were many persons who had come on roads in the morning, but we politely told them to go inside, many had even gone to Moga from Ferozepur, hence we gave them ample time to come back to their houses. They should stay back in their houses. It is time for all of them to understand the gravity of problem.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.