Colossal challenges can be overcome with global solidarity, cooperation: Guterres in UN Day message

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (File)

The “colossal challenges” facing the world — from COVID-19 to climate emergency — can be overcome with global solidarity and cooperation, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in his message on the United Nations Day, marked on October 24.

“The 75th anniversary of the United Nations falls in the middle of a global pandemic. Our founding mission is more critical than ever. To promote human dignity. Protect human rights. Respect international law. And save humanity from war,” Guterres said.

“We face colossal challenges. With global solidarity and cooperation, we can overcome them. That’s what the United Nations is all about,” Guterres said.

UN Day, observed on October 24, marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. The year 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and its founding Charter.

Guterres added that when the pandemic hit, he called for a global ceasefire. “In our world today, we have one common enemy: COVID-19. Now is the time for a stepped-up push for peace to achieve a global ceasefire. The clock is ticking,” he added.

Sounding an alarm on climate emergency, he said the whole world must be mobilized to reach carbon neutrality — net zero emissions of greenhouse gasses by 2050.

He called on nations to build on progress and lauded the “remarkable global” collaboration under way for a safe, affordable and accessible COVID-19 vaccine for all.

October 24 is also being commemorated as International Day of Diplomats by some diplomats around the world.

India’s Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar, who had proposed the idea of marking the International Day of Diplomats with an aim to honour the critical role played by those in the foreign service towards world peace, said diplomats will be marking the day across the world by posting videos or messages on what it means to be a diplomat serving across different geographies and navigating diverse cultures, using hashtags #InternationalDiplomatsDay #ServingPeopleGlobally.

In his message on International Day of Diplomats, Kumar said “a country that has skilled diplomats does not have to go to war.”

