Chinese firm gets approval to begin human testing for potential coronavirus vaccine

A scientist inputs data for automatic product diafiltration during the research and development of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a laboratory (Reuters/File) A scientist inputs data for automatic product diafiltration during the research and development of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a laboratory (Reuters/File)

China has approved a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products’ unit to begin human testing,

the company said in a filing on Tuesday.

The potential vaccine, co-developed by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical and the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has received a certificate from the National Medical Products Administration to launch clinical trials.

Chinese researchers and companies are testing six experimental shots in humans, and more than a dozen vaccines are in different stages of clinical trials globally against the virus that has killed over 470,000 people.

However, none of them have passed large-scale, late-stage phase 3 clinical trials, a necessary step before entering the consumer market.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.