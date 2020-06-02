Parents refuse to take body of infant son who tested positive in AIIMS

The parents of a nine-month-old, who died at Delhi’s AIIMS on May 26 and later tested positive for Covid-19, have refused to take their son’s body and asked the hospital authorities to cremate him. (File photo) The parents of a nine-month-old, who died at Delhi’s AIIMS on May 26 and later tested positive for Covid-19, have refused to take their son’s body and asked the hospital authorities to cremate him. (File photo)

The parents, who hail from Rampur, had taken their son to AIIMS last Monday after his condition deteriorated. His son had a lump in his head and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS since last year.

According to the Rampur district administration, the AIIMS administration had approached them to trace the parents of the child as they had left without taking the child’s body. “The parents have refused to go Delhi and take custody of the body. The father of the child has given us a letter in which he has asked the AIIMS administration to conduct the final rites of his child. I have forwarded the letter along with other documents to the AIIMS administration,” Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said.

When contacted, the 26-year-old father of the child said that they had to return from Delhi as the AIIMS administration kept them waiting for three days to hand over the child’s body. According to him, his son was undergoing treatment for a lump on his head since last October. “After the lockdown was imposed in March, we could not take him to AIIMS. Last week, when my son’s condition deteriorated, we admitted him to a nearby nursing home in Rampur. The doctors there advised us to take him to AIIMS in Delhi. I hired a car and took my son to AIIMS on May 25. My wife was with me. The doctors at AIIMS collected our samples, including our son’s, for Covid test. On May 26, my son died. The same day, I was told my son had tested positive for coronavirus, while ours reports were negative. The doctors at AIIMS, however, refused to hand over my son’s body. They told that the body would be handed over only after formalities were completed,” the father told The Indian Express.

“When we reached AIIMS the next day to take custody of the body, the doctors said that he would call me after formalities are completed. I stayed inside the car in Delhi till May 29. I was left with no money and got tired of waiting for receiving the body, and therefore returned home,” said the father, who runs a motorcycle repair workshop.

“On returning to Rampur, we got a call from a doctor in AIIMS on May 30, and he told to collect the body. I told him that it was not possible for me to return to Delhi again and asked him to do the final rites,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Rampur administration has collected the samples of the parents again for Covid testing. Both have been kept in home quarantine. As a precautionary measure, the local nursing home where the child was admitted before being taken to AIIMS, has been sanitised and sealed temporarily. The nursing home staff, including doctors, have also undergone Covid testing, the DM said.

