Chhattisgarh CM urges PM Modi to continue ban on interstate travel, asks for more PPE kits

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel urged the Prime Minister to continue the ban on interstate travel by air, road or rails in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection in the country. Speaking during the video conference held by the PM along with other state chief ministers, he also requested permission to “carry out economic activities within the states”.

On Saturday, Baghel informed the PM about the condition of Coronavirus cases in the state and asked for more PPE kits. “Only the eight cases of the total 18 are currently admitted in the hospital. However, our testing average is of 133 tests a day, which should be higher. The state wants to test around 3000-5000 samples everyday. We have requested the ability to increase testing in the past from the central government,” he said.

Speaking about the testing kits and it’s purchase, the CM said, “Due to lack of clear instructions in the guidelines set by the Central Government for the purchase of test kits, there is a situation of doubt. There is a need to give clear guidelines in this regard.”

The video conference was attended by Health Minister Shri T.S. Singhdev, Home Minister Mr. Tamradhwaj Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary Mr. Subrata Sahu, Health Secretary Mrs. Niharika Barik Singh and Food Secretary Mr. Kamalpreet Singh along with the CM.

The congress leader requested for an early economic package from central government to help the MSME sector. Stating that given the current situation the state will definitely face economic crisis, the CM said, “It would be appropriate to give the right to the states to decide whether economic activities in the state should be relaxed or not. As per requirement we can chart out an action plan to revive our economy.

Baghel also sought guidelines regarding people from Chhattisgarh stuck on the state borders or in other states from the PM. He said, “thousands of people were trapped in the state border. They are currently quarantined outside the state limits. But these people including tourists and families are having a lot of trouble.”

The Chief Minister said that the market in the state is closed due to which the sale and purchase of forest produce is not being done. In the Scheduled Areas, the work of collection and procurement of forest produce Mahua, Tamarind is going on through Forest Committees. States should be allowed to conduct such activities. Daily food is being provided to two and a half lakh families in the state. 77 thousand people have been placed in Quarantine. 10,000 people have been placed in the quarantine in the state borders, the CM said.

