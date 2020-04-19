Chhattisgarh gets ‘cheapest’ rapid test kits

An officer from Pune was sent to Kerala to verify details and requests were sent to private charitable firms in the city so that the deal to procure the machine could be clinched immediately. (Representational Image) An officer from Pune was sent to Kerala to verify details and requests were sent to private charitable firms in the city so that the deal to procure the machine could be clinched immediately. (Representational Image)

Chhattisgarh has procured 75,000 rapid testing kits for a price of Rs 337 per unit plus GST, which the government says is the lowest procurement price for the kits in the country.

In a tweet on Friday night, Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo said: “We are procuring 75,000 high quality rapid testing kits at a benchmark price of Rs 337 + GST from a South Korean company based in India, which has proven to be the lowest bidder. The rate we have been able to close at is the lowest in India.”

The announcement prompted DMK chief Stalin to demand that the Tamil Nadu government disclose the price the kits are being purchased from China. Stalin, in a Facebook post on Saturday, quoted Singh Deo’s tweet and wrote, according to PTI: “Similarly, the Tamil Nadu government should transparently announce the number of kits bought and its price. I am urging disclosure as there should be transparency …”

Chhattisgarh will be procuring the kits from a South Korean company which has a manufacturing plant in Haryana.

The state health department had been trying to procure rapid testing kits since April 1. “Our request of purchasing the kits was accepted by the CM office on April 6, after which we started the tendering process,” a health department official said.

The Indian Express had on Friday reported that at least three companies had been blacklisted by the health department for defaulting on supply after receiving tenders.

“Within our circles, we found out that Kerala, Tamil Nadu and some other states had procured the items at a price of Rs 600-700. According to our information, the price of the rapid testing kits should be Rs 300-400,” said an official involved in the tendering process, requesting anonymity.

(PTI inputs from Chennai)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd